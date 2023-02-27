Canada Bans TikTok From Government Devices Over Security Risks





OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Monday announced it would ban the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices. two countries.

The move underscores growing lobbying activity against TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance Ltd, which holds concerns about its proximity to Beijing and user data from around the world.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters his government was carefully considering how to keep Canadians safe online.

“This may be the first step, or it may be the only step we take,” he said of his actions on TikTok.

With the government banning TikTok on work phones, “many Canadians, businesses and individuals will be pondering the security of their data and probably making choices as a result,” he said.

The ban will go into effect on Tuesday and federal employees will no longer be able to download the application, according to a statement from the Canadian Ministry of Finance, which oversees the administration.

TikTok’s data collection methods provide considerable access to the content of calls, Finance Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement.

“The risks of using this application are clear, but at this time there is no evidence that government information has been compromised,” she said.

TikTok initially said it was disappointed with the decision, but later issued a separate statement saying it would only block the app after Canada implemented similar bans in the European Union and the United States. “Interesting,” he said.

A TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the ban was issued “without mentioning or asking any specific security concerns.”

The European Commission imposed a similar ban last week, and the US Senate passed a bill in December banning federal employees from using apps on government-owned devices. India banned TikTok in 2020.

tense relationship

Canada’s actions present another potential problem with China-Canada relations, which have been strained in recent years for a variety of reasons. Most recently, accusations by Ottawa of China trying to influence elections and conducting air and maritime surveillance operations.

Beijing denies these allegations and called on Ottawa to stop what it describes as unreasonable speculation and slander.

Ottawa has also excluded Chinese companies from Canada’s critical minerals and telecommunications sectors, citing risks to national security.

In November, it ordered three Chinese companies to sell their investments in important Canadian minerals and banned them from using 5G equipment previously made by Huawei. [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] and ZTE Corp (000063.SZ).

Last week, Canada’s federal and three provincial privacy regulators said they were jointly investigating concerns about TikTok’s collection, use and disclosure of personal information.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice.

“Guidance from the Communications Security Establishments Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security (Cyber ​​Centre) strongly recommends that Canadians understand the risks and make informed choices before deciding which tools to use. doing.”

Report Ismail Shakir of Ottawa. Additional reporting by Steve Scherer in Ottawa and his Yuvraj Malik in Bangalore.Edited by Maju Samuel, Deepa Babington and Margherita Choi

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

