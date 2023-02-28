Over 30 pounds of drugs seized from 18 alleged gang members: LAPD





LOS ANGELES – Authorities said Monday that 18 people had been arrested in an anti-gang investigation by a multi-agency task force.

The investigation involved officials from the federal government’s Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Los Angeles Police Department, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to the LAPD.

“In January 2020, the LAPD Harbor Area Drug Enforcement Administration and ATF-Long Beach launched an investigation into the criminal activity of Eastside Wilmouth gang members,” said an LAPD statement.

Police said they conducted multiple wiretappings to target “the upper echelons and most active members of the gang.”

The case involved multiple surveillance operations and search warrants in the Wilmington, San Pedro and Long Beach areas, as well as gun and drug purchases, as well as ongoing gang and drug investigations, the bureau said.

“The investigation led to multiple arrests that began in 2020 and culminated in the last week of February 2023,” police said.

“Investigations have shown that the East Side Wilmouth crime street gang is linked to other gangs in the Harbor area, including the West Side Wilmouth and Rancho San Pedro crime street gangs.”

As a result of the investigation, authorities said they had arrested and seized 18 people on gun and drug charges.

19 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 kilos of fentanyl, 5,000 fentanyl tablets, 5.5 pounds of cocaine, 82 firearms, including 40 “ghost guns” and 20 assault weapons

“All charges include allegations of conspiracy, including possession, sale, trafficking and gang-related assaults of weapons and drugs,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was urged to call 213-972-2971 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

