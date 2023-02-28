Better Bear Market Buy: AMD vs. Taiwan Semiconductor





The demand for high-performance semiconductors has never been higher. But even the world’s leading semiconductor companies have seen dramatic valuation cuts in the face of macroeconomic pressures. Shares of leading processor player Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 0.87%) are down about 52.5% from their peak. Meanwhile, semiconductor manufacturing leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM -0.92%) is down about 38% from its high.

Which of these top semiconductor stocks looks like a better buy following the recent selloff? Read on to find out why we have different opinions about what looks like.

AMD is growing revenue and profit

Parkev Tatevosian: Advanced Micro Devices admits it faces a difficult near-term outlook as demand dwindles due to the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, people suddenly need to study, work and have fun at home. AMD CPUs and GPUs are the input to desktop and laptop computers, so the demand for AMD CPUs and GPUs has increased.

However, once a computer is purchased, it is typically not upgraded for several years. An early boom in the pandemic has brought AMD’s sales forward, but growth is slowing in late 2022 and into 2023.

That said, AMD has great long-term prospects. People will demand more processing power from their electronics which AMD has proven they can deliver.In addition looking beyond the volatility of recent years AMD has seen earnings over the past decade he is stretching.

This growth increased AMD’s operating profit from $85 million to $1.26 billion in the same time frame. The company’s revenue and earnings will likely be limited over the next few quarters given demand conditions, but that’s probably already factored into its valuation. AMD’s stock trades at 25.68 times earnings. , close to the lowest prices traded in recent years.

TSMC’s base-level service is the top play

Keith Noonan: TSMC is the world’s leading provider of contract manufacturing services. By some accounts, the company accounts for about 55% of all contract chip production and more than 90% of his services to high-performance chip foundries. While there are usually multiple companies competing for supremacy in most areas of the semiconductor market, he has one clear leader in the fab space. That’s TSMC.

TSMC’s stock has seen a pullback as investors have become more cautious about growth stocks and generally risk averse as the economic turmoil continues. I think it is very likely that it will recover and continue to reach new highs.

With the stock trading at about 15 times expected earnings, TSMC appears to be valuing attractively to long-term investors.

It’s worth remembering that the chip industry has historically been prone to cyclical trends, but these seem to have leveled out thanks to the fact that semiconductors drive most major technology trends. is.

In its recently reported fourth quarter, TSMC posted revenue growth of 26.7% year-over-year to nearly $20 billion, with gross margin of 62.2%, operating margin of 52% and net margin of 47.3%. Meet the strong demand for new generation chip nodes. Despite the macroeconomic challenges ahead, the company appears to be on track to deliver mid-teens revenue growth this year. The company increased sales in January by 16.2% year-on-year.

TSMC expects to grow revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 15% to 20% from 2021 to 2026, achieving a gross margin of 53% and a return on equity of over 25%. The company’s leading position in the fab space has allowed it to record strong margins and generate profits efficiently, and that should continue.

Ultimately I think TSMC’s dominant position in the fab space gives it a lower risk profile compared to AMD and also plenty of potential for long-term capital appreciation.Like AMD stock is a bad buy I’m not saying you can see it.. far from it. However, in the current market environment, I think the risk and reward profile of Fabrication his leader is more attractive.

Which stocks should you buy?

Investors looking to play exclusively in the processor space will almost certainly love more about AMD. On the other hand, those looking for a pick-and-shovel play to benefit from the growth of the chip industry as a whole would be better off putting their money behind TSMC.

For investors seeking broad exposure to the semiconductor industry, buying shares in both AMD and TSMC may be the best bet.

Keith Noonan has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no positions in any of the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool invests in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool’s U.S. headquarters has a disclosure policy.

