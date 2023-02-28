HMD reveals repairable Nokia phones, European production





It’s been a long time since something interesting was said about Nokia smartphones. Recently, HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes Nokia-branded handsets, has been a big success in the world of low-cost feature phones, but it has fallen well behind other categories when it comes to global smartphone shipments. and is buried.

But don’t confuse HMDs with Nokia. Telecommunications equipment maker Nokia has made some noteworthy smartphone announcements for how it will impact broader trends.

The first concerns the new Nokia G22. This is a very standard budget Android phone, except for one thing: the back can be removed to replace certain components should they break. HMD has partnered with iFixit for this, allowing people in Europe and Australia to easily purchase replacement screens, batteries and charging ports for the G22 and install them themselves.

To some extent, this offers sustainability-conscious European consumers a cheaper alternative to Fairphones designed to be easily repaired. . You could also replace the camera and speaker on the Dutch company’s device, but the idea seems to be spreading. By the way, EU lawmakers have called for this to become standard practice, but the European Commission has yet to draft the amendments they have requested.

Meanwhile, HMD is taking steps to become the first major global smartphone provider to bring manufacturing to Europe, keeping in mind the benefits of security and sustainability. nice! where in europe? At a somewhat frustrating briefing last week, chief marketing officer Lars Silberbauer was not allowed to say which country.

What are the security benefits of having some production onshore from China and India? Again, no details for security reasons, but a significant part of the manufacturing process takes place in Europe This is because some of HMD’s European customers want to visit these factories to see how they are produced.

HMD moved its data center to Finland a few years ago in order to comply with EU privacy laws that require the protection of personal data of Europeans when transmitted worldwide (hello, USA). While this latest move isn’t exactly analogous, Silberbauert told TechCrunch that HMD sees growth opportunities in the European market and that its existing production sites won’t be affected. The company clearly sees security and data protection compliance as a differentiator in Europe. The first phase of the manufacturing shift requires HMD’s Chinese partners to ship components for testing, including assembly, calibration and security testing in Europe.

Whether any of HMD’s peers will follow suit remains to be seen, but this is certainly the sort of development European leaders are eagerly awaiting in their quest to achieve digital sovereignty. told Reuters it could not discuss specific European subsidies, but it was working with several stakeholders in both the public and private sector in Europe to advocate for European manufacturing and research and development.

This is all part of the same overall narrative seen with the US CHIPS Act, which is about to start offering $39 billion in manufacturing incentives for local semiconductor production (with the EU poised to follow suit). are available). All of a sudden, a lot of money is flying around and the tech world is slowly starting to fragment.

