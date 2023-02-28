Pokemon GO merges with Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Sleep updates





On Monday’s Pokémon Presents livestream, the company behind the hit mega franchise announced the integration of the latest main series games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with mobile hit Pokémon GO, produced by Niantic.The Pokémon The Company also shared a long-awaited update to its sleep-tracking app, Pokémon Sleep.

Players already in Pokémon GO can obtain regional variations of the butterfly Pokémon Vivillon by collecting in-game postcards from other Trainers around the world. Now a Pokémon GO player can send these postcards to his Pokémon Scarlet & Violet game on Nintendo Switch. This will spawn a specific Vivillon variant of him. Then on the Pokémon GO side, Pokemon Gimmigul appears in roaming form. Gimmiggur can usually be caught as a Pokémon that lives inside a treasure chest that is also part of its body (yes, that’s weird, don’t ask). golden coin. Pokémon can evolve into Goldengo when the trainer collects his 999 Gimmigul his coins.

This integration is similar to the link between Pokémon GO and the Nintendo Switch games Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee. Like Gimmigul, the only way to catch Meltan in Pokémon GO is to connect the game to a console. This will trigger the mystery box event. Meltan evolves into Melmetal, a very useful and powerful Pokémon for PvP battles.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will also soon be compatible with Pokemon Home, a subscription-based mobile app that allows players to transfer Pokemon between games. , making it the only way to use Pokémon in that form.

Speaking of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Yes, it certainly has DLC. However, the first part of the expansion, “Treasures of Area Zero”, will not be available until the fall, and the second part will follow in the winter. When Scarlet & Violet was released, it was riddled with bugs and we saw how bad things can get when the Pokémon staff rushed to churn out a new game.

In other mobile Pokémon news, The Pokémon Company finally shared an update on Pokémon Sleep, an app the company has been teasing since 2019.

“The idea behind Pokemon Sleep is to make it a game that makes you look forward to waking up in the morning,” said Takato Utsunomiya, COO of The Pokemon Company. It’s a little dark!

The game takes place on a small island where you and Pokémon sleep researcher Professor Neroli encounter a large Snorlax (how do you get that job?). Leave it on and the game will track and analyze your sleep. Of course, we still don’t know if this data is actually accurate or useful.

Your sleep is characterized as dozing, dozing, and slumbering, and Pokémon that sleep just like you (…according to this fellow sleep researcher) congregate around your Snorlax. will be available in

To tie Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep together, Pokémon has announced the Pokémon GO Plus + accessory (no, it’s not a typo, it’s pronounced “plus plus”). Similar to his existing Pokémon GO Plus, this gadget allows you to spin Pokstops and catch Pokémon in Pokémon GO. The new device can also track sleep and sing lullabies in Pikachu’s voice. The device will be available for purchase on his July 14th, after which players will be able to bring their sleep data into her Pokémon GO for special bonuses.

It remains to be seen if Pokémon Sleep will be a paid app or if it will have in-app purchases. Successful. In June, the game’s all-time earnings surpassed his $6 billion.

