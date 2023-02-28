Snapchat Announces AI Chatbot Powered by OpenAI’s GPT Technology





Snapchat is the latest company to join the AI ​​frenzy. The company today announced the launch of a new chatbot, My AI, which runs the latest version of his GPT technology in OpenAI, customized for its users. My AI is now available as an feature on his Snapchat+, the social network’s $3.99/month subscription service.

A new chatbot[チャット]Pinned to the top of the tab. My AI can help answer trivia questions, write haiku, and more. My AI was trained to have a unique voice and personality that reflects the values ​​of ‘friendship, learning and fun’. They are also trained to adhere to app trust and safety guidelines.

“My AI can suggest birthday gift ideas for your BFF, plan long weekend hiking trips, suggest dinner recipes, or create cheese for your cheddar-obsessed friend. You can even write a haiku about it,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Name it, customize your chat wallpaper and make My AI your own.”

Snapchat says that “like all AI-powered chatbots,” My AI can be tricked into saying anything. The company appears to be hinting at the chaos created by Microsoft’s Bing, which was recently updated with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. A week after launch, people started posting the strange and unsettling reactions they received from search engines. Microsoft then admitted that Bing could be tricked into reacting outside of its “designed tone.” Snapchat appears to be preempting its own chatbot to handle similar situations, noting that My AI has “many flaws.” Snapchat even said “sorry in advance” to users of its new chatbot.

Note that unlike Microsoft’s vision for Bing, Snapchat’s My AI is not intended to act as a search engine. Instead, it’s considered a persona within Snapchat that you can chat with just like a friend.

All conversations with My AI are stored and may be reviewed to improve your product experience. Snapchat also says users shouldn’t share secrets with her My AI or ask chatbots for advice. According to the company, My AI is designed to avoid biased, inaccurate, harmful, or misleading information, but mistakes can occur. This social network encourages users to send feedback by long-pressing on messages from My AI.

Since launching a few months ago, Open AI’s ChatGPT has dominated the internet and is becoming more and more popular. As a result, AI has become an increasingly trending topic in the last few months. Given these factors, it’s no surprise that Snapchat is adding an AI chatbot to its own messaging platform.

Of course, given that Snapchat is aimed at a younger user base, the idea of ​​safety is very important. Snapchat says its chatbot is designed to avoid topics that are harmful or misleading and will not provide a response in these situations.

“Our app reaches 750 million people each month and is used by 75% of 13-34 year olds in over 20 countries,” the company said in a blog post. “By incorporating this technology into the Snapchat messaging platform, interacting with AI could be part of what draws our community to Snapchat.”

Snapchat believes that over time, AI will add incredibly to the app’s experience and also help foster deeper connections. It can boost the number of paying subscribers for companies.

