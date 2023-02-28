Google employee Jacob Pratt, 33, found dead in his New York apartment





Jacob Pratt, a 33-year-old Google employee who worked in the search giant’s New York City offices, was found dead in an apparent suicide earlier this month, The Post learned.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed Pratt’s death on Monday that he appeared to have hanged himself in an apartment in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, not far from Google’s headquarters.

The Post has contacted the city’s coroner’s office.

Officers responded to a 911 call to a residence on West 26th and 6th Avenues in Manhattan shortly before 6:00 pm on February 16.

“Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive,” the NYPD told The Post.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced Pratt dead at the scene. Investigators said there were no signs of wrongdoing.

According to the NYPD, “A New York City coroner has determined a cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Post has reached out to Google for comment.

According to his LinkedIn page, Pratt is Google’s “Partnership Leader” and according to his obituary, he is Google’s “Accounting Manager”, where he spent nearly four years.

Pratt, who lived in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, “died unexpectedly” on February 16, according to an obituary published by the Lansing State Journal.

The 33-year-old graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago, according to an obituary.

Jacob Pratt’s mother, Shawn, posted a selfie of her and her son almost a week after his death.Facebook/Shawn Price Pratt

“He was interested in advertising and technology, so he landed his dream job as an accounting manager at Google in Manhattan.

“Those who knew Jacob were part of a lively discussion about all sorts of things and an infectious humor.”

Pratt’s sister, Jenna Pratt, organized a GoFundMe crowdfunding page where donors can make charitable donations in her late brother’s name.

“He touched the lives of everyone he interacted with, whether through school, work, or personal travels,” Pratt’s family wrote.

Pratts asked GoFundMe donors to donate to the Maka-A-Wish Michigan Foundation and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“These two charities represent our son and brother and the heart he had for those around him.

Jacob Pratt’s LinkedIn page lists him as a Partnership Lead at Google.LinkedIn/Jacob Pratt.

Pratt’s mother Sean posted a selfie of her and her son on Wednesday, six days after Jacob died.

The Post seeks comment from the Pratt family.

After graduating from Lansing Community College and Northwestern, Pratt has held various jobs in the technology industry.

According to his obituary, the family will host a celebration of his life on Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time at the REO Town venue at Riverview Church in Lansing.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free, confidential crisis counseling. can. If you live outside the 5 boroughs, dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

