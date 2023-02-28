ConMet Unveils New Commercial Vehicle Technology – Equipment





Beto Dantas, Chief Technology Innovation Officer, ConMet, discusses ConMet’s new technology initiatives, including a new disconnected e-hub that can extend the range of electric trucks.

Photo: Jack Roberts

ConMet has announced plans to expand the products and capabilities of each business unit.

Beto Dantas, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, ConMet, said: “We have a dedicated team responsible for pursuing and validating new technology concepts, ultimately enabling us to deliver exciting new solutions to our customers.”

wheel end

ConMet’s proprietary PreSet Plus hub assembly is the first fit for most North American commercial vehicles. Assemblies are designed using state-of-the-art technology to provide precise levels of bearing alignment and calibration.

Coming soon, the new PreSet Plus efficiency package is optimized with proprietary low-drag seals and advanced bearings to further reduce wheel-end drag. Wear while prolonging the life of the rotor.

casting

ConMet’s foundry business supports original OEM designs from concept to full production of aluminum and steel castings. The company has utilized advanced materials science and innovative casting and machining processes to further enhance ConMet’s casting product offering and expand the manufacturing capabilities and capabilities of its North American foundries.

plastic

ConMet’s plastics business is a full-service offering that supports OEMs with their own designs and leverages our design and manufacturing expertise. Many existing processes have been enhanced, improved and/or automated.

Full in-house validation and testing with additive printing capabilities to produce prototypes. Wide range with different presses from 120 tons to 4,400 tons, including the latest materials, textures, primer and topcoat painting, hydrographic finishes Production capacity, global expansion

ConMet develops innovative technologies for commercial vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia and continues to expand its global reach.

ConMet entered China over 10 years ago to meet the needs of the Chinese market for highly reliable wheel end systems with PreSet technology. PreSet wheel ends are now standard or optional on 8 of the top 10 heavy duty truck OEM vehicle platforms in China.

ConMet’s recent European expansion focuses on optimized lightweight wheel end solutions and aluminum chassis components. With the European market’s growing interest in sustainability and electrification, ConMet’s unique lightweight products are able to meet the trends and needs of these markets.

comet digital

Founded in 2019 with the introduction of the PreSet Plus SmartHub, ConMet Digital has expanded its product suite, leveraged vehicle networks and made updates to enhance fleet integration. Currently available are:

PreSet Plus SmartHubSmartTrack Asset Management SmartAir TPMSConMet Digital Enhanced fleet management experience across online dashboards provides data customized and more easily consumed by each user to drive uptime and safety. Dashboard improvements include additional reports, asset overviews, and simplified historical trend charts. Coming soon, the ConMet Digital Driver App will be available on Google Play and the Apple Store for smartphones and tablets, giving drivers an optimized view of the data they need to improve accuracy and precision. Expedite pre-trip inspections, decide when to take action during a route, and streamline communication between drivers and service teams. In development: SmartAir axle load and SmartAir line pressure monitoring. ConMet eMobility

Since the release of the PreSet Plus eHub in 2020, ConMet’s team of eMobility experts has been driving the expansion of electrification options for fleets seeking ways to reduce emissions and meet stringent regulations.

ConMet eMobility expands the PreSet Plus eHub system’s suite of customizable options to meet the specific operational needs of each fleet based on route and asset. eHub technology is now available as the primary power source for the Vector eCool system through a partnership with Carrier Transicold, enabling zero-emission refrigeration.

under development

Electronic wheel hub disconnect technology has been developed to allow conversion from 6×4 to 4×2 via electronic switches and is automated by speed via software control when incorporated into an electric drive axle. This new technology will help extend the range of his EV vehicle’s battery when used on highways, and can also be used to facilitate transportation of new tractors.

“This is similar to variable displacement technology, but for BEVs,” ConMet’s Dantas said at a TMC press conference. “If an electric truck is four-wheel drive, at cruising speed he does not need to power all four wheels. Our system disconnects unnecessary axles to conserve battery life and increase vehicle range will be extended.”

