Xiaomi, Microsoft and Google launch augmented reality (AR) glasses





Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi AR Glass Discovery Edition at Mobile World Congress 2023. This concept glass is based on augmented reality technology. Xiaomi says the glasses are concept technology at the moment.

Arjun Karpal | CNBC

Barcelona, ​​Spain Xiaomi on Monday unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses as the Chinese tech giant aims to sell more products beyond smartphones.

The device is called Xiaomi Wireless AR Glass Discovery Edition. Augmented reality is digital media that allows you to superimpose the real world in front of you.

Xiaomi said the glasses are just a concept technology and have not yet been sold. emphasizes the ambition of

When Xiaomi officially launches this product, it will join the market as an AR product like Microsoft’s HoloLens and Google Glass Enterprise.

Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Apple are interested in augmented or mixed reality as a way to bring new experiences to consumers. This technology is often described as a key part of what the idea of ​​the “metaverse” will be.

“I think AR is a profound technology that impacts everything,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said last year.

Apple does not officially endorse or market any kind of virtual or augmented reality headset.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that Apple will unveil its mixed reality headset this spring, with it beginning to ship to consumers in the fall of 2023.

“There is a growing view in the tech industry that AR smart glasses could become the next major form of mobile computing after smartphones,” CCS Insight analyst Leo Gebbie said in an email to CNBC. told to

gesture control

According to Xiaomi, the AR glasses are lightweight and can be wirelessly connected to your smartphone. Xiaomi also says the device will offer a “retina-level display,” allowing users to see virtual objects as clearly as physical ones.

The Beijing, China-based company also says headset wearers can use gesture controls to perform tasks. Users raise their hands in front of their glasses while wearing them and move their hands and fingers in specific ways to perform functions. Xiaomi, for example, states that “the thumb that slides over the index finger is used to enter and exit the app.”

This may eliminate the need to touch your smartphone.

“This kind of interaction represents one of the directions that Xiaomi believes human-computer interaction will take in the future,” the company said.

The company said the headset will work with its flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, which launched globally on Sunday.

Xiaomi, one of the world’s largest smartphone players, is looking to grow its revenue from other devices. Over the past few years, the company has launched everything from televisions to electric scooters.

“Xiaomi’s new AR glasses feel more like a stake on the ground than a meaningful product launch. Chinese rivals such as Oppo and TCL are also showing off AR devices, leaving no one behind. We obviously don’t want to be ripped off,” said Gebbie.

