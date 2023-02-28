Here are the most read RTIH retail tech articles from last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are the RTIH articles that caught your eye last week, including stores with no checkout, coffee addiction amid IPO pressure, and immersive experiences in the metaverse.

No-Checkout Stores: Is the retailer the next regular retailer, or is it overhyped and of limited value on the high street?

Zippin CEO and co-founder Krishna Motukuri says no checkout is the next retail norm.

He tweeted: It has spread rapidly in stadiums and airports in the United States and spread around the world. Self-checkout and scan-and-go are too much friction to survive in the long run.

Click here to see our take on checkout-free retail space.

What’s New at White Stuff, Tesco, and Tatcha: An Overview of the Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks

RTIH brings together the last seven days of outstanding retail system deals, launches, deployments and pilots. Featuring The Fresh Market, Firework, Tesco, Trigo, Apota, AutoStore, boohoo Group, what3words, New Look and parcelLab.

Armani Beauty Team Partners with PayFree and Avery Dennison to Bring Checkout Technology to Berlin International Film Festival

Visitors to the Berlin International Film Festival will be able to enjoy a new shopping experience with Armani Beauty opening a cashierless pop-up store in the heart of Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz.

From February 16th to 26th, moviegoers and passers-by will be able to sample a range of fragrance and makeup products in a setup enabled by digital identity solutions specialist Avery Dennison and grab-and-go technology provider PayFree. You can try and buy.

This is the second time Armani Beauty has partnered with PayFree and Avery Dennison to implement RFID-based checkout.

In November 2022, we unveiled the concept of the beauty industry’s first cashierless pop-up store in Düsseldorf.

“This new checkout technology is perfectly aligned with the premium customer experience we aim to provide at Beauty Retail. , we are thrilled to see it in use at our Berlin pop-up.” Elise Manweiler, general manager of Armani Beauty.

Mannweiler, head of the pop-up store project, adds:

Feedback from our previous pop-up store in Düsseldorf has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are delighted to bring this technology to our customers in Berlin. “

THG Boss Matthew Molding Opens Up About Fighting Coffee Addiction Amid IPO Pressure

Matthew Moulding, founder and CEO of e-commerce company The Hut Group (THG), has taken to social media to discuss his fight against coffee addiction.

In 2021, Molding said at a conference that it should never have gone public in London in its $7.7 billion IPO in September 2020, and the experience was a disaster from start to finish.

Meanwhile, in a LinkedIn post last week, he wrote: i have mine Anyone who knows me is perplexed, if not amused, by my coffee consumption.

YOOBIC announces new executive hires to accelerate growth in UK and Europe

YOOBIC, a leading employee experience platform specialist, has announced the appointment of Daniel Cuffley as Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA.

The company’s platform is used by over 300 brands, including Levi’s, Benetton, Ralph Lauren, Brooks Brothers, Lidl and Boots, and has over 1.3 million frontline employees using its app.

Cuffley is Motorola, Medallia, Yahoo! and ThoughtSpot.

Previously, he was Vice President of EMEA at Starbust Data, analytics everywhere. His expertise will be used to identify and capitalize on his YOOBIC growth opportunities across Europe. The company aims to double the size of its customer reach in this important region.

Emperia’s Retail Tech Powers New SAXX Immersive Experience in Metaverse

Men’s underwear and apparel brand SAXX has launched what is touted as the first-ever dedicated virtual store by an underwear company.

This is an immersive experience in the Metaverse, powered by Emperia, where shoppers can view items in three dimensions in a 360-degree showroom.

The store exclusively features underwear, tops and swimwear from SAXX’s DropTempTM collection that uses a unique evaporative fabric to cool the body.

Once inside, shoppers are transported to a whimsical setting of snowy deserts, highlighting DropTempTM’s cooling properties. A short walkway lined with shoppable product displays leads to an open-air showroom.

Around the pool in our showroom, you’ll find more items like underwater UPF 50 underwear, short and long sleeve tops, polo shirts, hoodies and more.

Shoppers are encouraged to jump into the pool. This will unlock another retail area consisting of various prints from SAXX’s swimwear line.

Failed Retail Tech: Marks and Spencer Blame New Disabled Unfriendly Self-Service Checkouts

M&S is now rolling out new self-service checkouts across its stores.

RTIH tested them last week and found they are clearly better than before.

But not everyone is a fan. A customer with a disability posted his complaint on Twitter after visiting his M&S store in Ipswich.

RieRieB said she left very upset. Making a new self-service checkout design as inaccessible to customers with disabilities as it is is unacceptable and legally questionable.

IKEA partners with Meta and Warpin Reality to launch AR experiences in Swedish stores

Meta and IKEA have partnered with Stockholm-based immersive technology company Warpin Reality to bring an interactive augmented reality experience to families visiting IKEA stores across Sweden.

Called The Little Adventure (Lilla ventyret in Swedish), this AR game can be opened as an Instagram filter, allowing children to (virtually) swim with different sea creatures and learn about the ocean. It aims to raise awareness and knowledge about life at sea by they.

It also encourages players to tackle themes like littering and pollution control, and all three companies involved are committed to increasing plastic recycling (for example, last year’s Ikeas Blvingad collection).

IKEA Retail Sweden has become the first retailer in the world to explore the Meta SPARK AR solution on such a large scale, launching a campaign in 21 stores this month.

NeXR Showcases Avatar-Based Fashion Shopping Experience at Smart Retail Tech Expo

Berlin-based startup NeXR Technologies is unveiling its fashion avatar solution at the Smart Retail Tech Expo in London this week.

Check out the company at booth ST201.

Using high-resolution body scanning technology, NeXR says it can create life-like digital replicas of its customers and develop customized solutions to reduce return costs and waste in the fashion industry.

By combining NeXR’s 3D body scanning technology with EyeFitUs’ patented SizeEngine, customers can create an avatar by scanning themselves at partner stores such as H&M and store them along with their body measurements.

Receive recommended sizes available in the store by scanning the garment’s barcode.

The Future of Retail: NASA Stores Go Cashierless with MishiPay Scan & Go and Kiosk Technology

Dimona, a provider of gift store merchandise and souvenirs, has announced the launch of MishiPay Scan-n-Go and self-checkout technology at its Space Adventure Exhibition gift store in Boston, Massachusetts.

Customers can now experience a cashless shopping experience without lines and cashiers.

MishiPay technology allows you to scan items as you add them to your cart and checkout using your mobile device. A self-checkout system allows customers to scan and bag items at their own pace, without the need for help from a cashier.

The store also has two self-checkout kiosks to assist customers who are unable to check out by phone. MishiPay covers 100% of store transactions.

