Telco promises ‘tsunami of innovation’ at Barcelona conference





Barcelona, ​​Spain

The telecommunications giants kicked off their most important annual gathering in Barcelona on Monday, promising to usher in an “innovation tsunami” to fend off a major recession across the tech sector.

Approximately 80,000 attendees are expected for the four-day Mobile World Congress (MWC). MWC is back to near full steam after years of pandemic-related turmoil.

Industry giants such as Huawei, Nokia and Samsung will showcase their latest innovations alongside smartphone makers such as Oppo and Xiaomi and network operators such as Orange, Verizon and China Mobile.

“We are opening the door to a new era of change driven by the intersection of telcos, computing, artificial intelligence and the Web3. Event in Barcelona.

He promised the telecommunications industry to be at the forefront of the “tsunami of innovation,” adding that “without telecoms there is no digital future.”

But many companies are more interested in finding ways to recoup profits as the global economy slows and the broader technology sector cuts thousands of jobs.

In the first clear sign that the broader tech sector is having an impact on the telecoms industry, equipment maker Ericsson announced 8,500 layoffs last week.

Overall smartphone sales last year fell 11.3% compared to 2021, according to an IDC consultancy.

Research firm Gartner predicts that sales of smartphones, tablets and computers will fall another 4% this year.

And network operators are still struggling to pay for 5G after spending billions in government auctions for the right to use bandwidth.

‘Unsustainable situation’

An idea that was very popular with many on the show is to ask owners of bandwidth-hungry platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Facebook to pay their network operators a “fair share.” .

Christel Heydemann, boss of French telecom operator Orange, said the five largest users, who she did not name, account for 55% of the daily traffic on European networks, costing telecom operators 15 billion euros a year. ($16 billion) in losses.

She said it was an “unsustainable situation” and welcomed public consultations launched last week by EU Commissioner Thierry Breton.

But Bretton told MWC on Monday that this is neither an “either or not” nor a battle between telcos and big tech.

He said the idea was to ensure Europe had the best possible network by 2030, and warned that telecom companies “have to adapt to survive.”

Critics of the “fair share” theory point out that customers are already paying carriers to use their networks.

Netflix boss Greg Peters doesn’t seem enthusiastic about the fairshare proposal, and will be attending MWC on Tuesday.

Huawei center stage

Organizers are touting the return of the Chinese delegation as an important boon to the event.

Chinese companies are a big sponsor of MWC, and Huawei is proud once again, this time hosting the largest dedicated pavilion in the event’s decades-long history.

The Chinese tech giant was the world’s second-largest smartphone maker in 2020, but pulled out after US regulators accused it of being controlled by Beijing.

The company is now under pressure in Europe, with Bretton and other commissioners calling for the company’s equipment to be removed from 5G network infrastructure.

Huawei President Eric Xu said ahead of the event that MWC will be used to develop products that “help carriers meet evolving demands and unlock more opportunities for new growth.” He said he would show it.

About 750 operators and manufacturers and 2,000 exhibitors will attend the four-day show, according to the GSMA.

