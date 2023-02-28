Google celebrates early spring with new Android and Wear OS features





With Mobile World Congress in full swing, Google is wasting no time announcing new features for Android. Pixel users may have to wait until next week for his March feature addition, but everyone can enjoy this latest update. Some of them are starting to roll out today. Whether you’re joining a video call, jotting down notes on a PDF, or paying for lunch with Google Wallet, there’s something here for you.

Whether you’re working solo or collaborating with a team on your next project, Google’s suite of productivity tools can’t be beat. Drive, Keep, and Meet all have new and improved features to make your day easier.

First, Google Drive’s PDF viewer on Android uses a stylus or finger to grab annotations. It has a variety of stroke styles for jotting down note types to suit your workflow and works as expected. There’s also a highlighter pen that’s great for keeping track of your most important meeting notes. Annotations can also exist as separate documents, so the original copy remains unchanged. It’s the perfect addition for those who recently picked up the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it’s starting to roll out to smartphones and tablets today.

Although not as popular as Drive, Google Keep is one of my favorite note-taking apps on Android. Over the past few years, the company has paid a lot of attention to widgets, allowing users to access their entire library of notes and reminders from their home screen. With the latest addition, Keep allows users to view a single note that they can fully access and control without opening the app. It also allows you to create checklists that match background colors and images, which is not possible with current widgets. Unfortunately, there’s no specific timeframe for this, and Google says it’s coming to the app “soon.”

Finally, Google Meet brings noise cancellation to more smartphones and tablets. It’s a feature that’s been on his mobile app for a few years now, but with more devices supported than ever before, it’s actually possible to get through your next meeting without worrying about your dog barking. It may become possible.

Penguins are useful for emoji, web browsing, and payments

But I hear you No one wants to focus all their attention on what they are doing at work. After all, smartphones are as much fun to use as they are utilities. That’s why Google is upgrading some of the best apps for a night out.

Next time you plan, send one of Emoji Kitchen’s latest entries in the group chat. This month, Google added some spring-themed options. This is the perfect time to start planning your garden. Alongside new basketball options with March Madness in mind. It’s a small thing, but Emoji Kitchen is one of our favorite Gboard features of his, and it’s great that the company is constantly expanding this lineup.

When I open Chrome to find restaurants worth visiting, scrolling through unoptimized webpages becomes much easier. Chrome Beta users can now scale content size up to 300% from the original view without distorting the page layout. Google says it will be available to everyone soon, but if you’re using the beta release on your phone, set your zoom level to whatever you’re comfortable with. Finally, how to check out the dinner menu without squinting.

After dinner, keep an eye on your Google Wallet when paying your bill. Starting next week, the app will show you some fancy new animations when using Tap to Pay. Penguins and other characters are cute and useful. Her UI improvements to the wallet let users know when a transaction is complete and look cute in the process.

Wearables, Headphones, Others

Smartphones and tablets aren’t the only things taking center stage this week. Smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or later will soon have Keep shortcuts on watch faces, giving you easy one-tap access to your notes and to-do lists.

Google is also adding accessible options for mono audio, grayscale mode, and color correction to improve your vision and hearing.

Finally, Google has reaffirmed that Fast Pair is coming to Chromebooks soon. This allows you to easily pair your wireless earbuds and share the connection across all your devices. Google announced this feature last January and leaked it in May 2021. Still, it’s nice to know it’s still in progress.

