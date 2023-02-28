Google is bringing lots of new features to Android and Wear OS





The advent of MWC is always an opportunity for Google to shine a light on some small but useful tweaks to its ecosystem. This year, the Android giant is announcing a number of minor additions to Android and Wear OS designed to make the bumps in your digital life even smoother. This includes a new Google Keep widget that lets you check your to-do list from the comfort of your home screen. You can also dictate notes and to-do list items from your wrist with a compatible watch.

Another notable change is improved noise cancellation for Google Meet when used on some Android devices. According to the company, you’ll find nearby construction noise and other distractions forgotten while chatting, just like the feature already exists. will allow you to connect your new Bluetooth headphones to your machine with a single tap.

Less obvious additions include the ability to combine different emojis to provide more topic-related responses. or add a basketball-like texture to the same heart eye. Similarly, Android handsets get a new tap-to-pay animation, bringing cartoony cheers to ease the misery of spending money on anything.

Also on the accessibility front, Chrome on Android now allows you to zoom content size up to 300% while preserving the page layout. Meanwhile, Wear OS 3+ offers mono audio for those who may find stereo distracting, and grayscale and color correction modes to make the watch’s display easier to read. If you want to learn more about this, you can find a complete and comprehensive work of all features on our blog.

