Orange unveils sports innovations at Mobile World Congress 2023





Published February 27, 2023

Mobile World Congress 2023 highlighted our innovations in ultra-fast mobile and immersive technologies. We will demonstrate 11 use cases at the event to show how digital can positively impact our lives, especially in the world of sports, in the lives of fans, spectators and athletes.

MWC 2023, a global showcase for connectivity

From February 27th to March 2nd, 2023, technology companies from around the world will converge at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to unveil the latest innovations in smartphones, mobile apps and wireless networks. Since the GSMA (Global Mobile Association) launched its first MWC in 1987, it has become the world’s largest event dedicated to mobile telephony and connectivity. Over 80,000 visitors are expected to explore the latest technologies from 2,500 exhibitors (carriers, manufacturers, app publishers, start-ups, etc.).

As a leading operator in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, we share our vision of responsible, ethical and accessible digital innovation at the Orange Stand. Mobile networks and blazing fast connections are now essential for working, socializing, learning and having fun. Digital can truly improve the sports experience for athletes and fans in the world of sports, as showcased through two key innovations.

How sports can help foster innovation with positive impact

The first innovation was developed by Touch2See in collaboration with Orange Vlodrome’s 5G Lab. A Marseille start-up has developed a tablet with a magnetic disk that reflects the movements of the ball and players on the pitch in real time during a football match. Users can follow using touch. And thanks to the low latency of 5G and the data processing power of edge computing, Touch2See offers an alternative to traditional audio commentary devices that are often laggy. The technology won Orange’s latest EventTech challenge, allowing visually impaired fans to easily access and enjoy major sporting events such as his 2023 Rugby World Cup and his 2024 upcoming Paris Olympics. It is intended to

At MWC’s Orange Stand, attendees can also experience the feeling of running a marathon in a fun and interactive way through Immersive Run. It is a technology that detects movement and collects data (body tracking), processes it in real time and visually transcribes it (data visualization). The result is an interactive, immersive experience in a dome with 360-degree image and sound projections that allow visitors to experience the runner’s emotions throughout the course.

These two innovations demonstrate our expertise in next-generation mobile networks and our ability to innovate in technology that transforms data into rich experiences accessible to all.

Innovation and connectivity at the heart of our daily lives

MWC visitors will also be able to explore other innovations that represent new applications enabled by extremely fast mobile connectivity.

Gany: Welcomes visitors and guides them to the stands via robots developed as part of the Orange 5G Lab network Orange Spain: Entertains people through an immersive dance experience in the Metaverse Leia: AI-enabled 3D Entertaining people through tablets SoftAtHome solutions: Reduce Wi-Fi consumption for energy efficiency IoT Continuum: Optimizing building efficiency with temperature control Orange Cyber ​​Defense: Protecting modern industrial systems Industry 4.0: Robot remote control via augmented reality headset

