Snap partners with Google Cloud to upskill teams around the world





Snap inc., developer of the Snapchat platform, has become a global leader in the social media industry. Snap runs its business on Google Cloud and utilizes premium support to optimize the cloud for his business needs. Snap was looking for new ways to derive business value from their cloud data, so they asked their assigned Google Technical Account Management team to develop a way to strengthen and expand their cloud skills to meet their goals. Technical Account Managers (TAMs) serve as an extension of the Snap engineering program management team, providing deep Google Cloud expertise, mapping Snap’s critical cloud skills to achieve broader business strategy, and more. cloud guides him on his journey. Snap employees had varying levels of cloud expertise, so the TAM team needed to design a learning program tailored to best meet Snap’s needs.

The TAM team worked with the Google Cloud Customer Experience (CCE) team, which includes cloud support, learning, consulting, customer success, customer insights and advocacy services. The Google team leveraged a skills training survey for the Snap team to identify, distill and map existing skills to targeted cloud skill levels. This allows you to design learning curricula to increase employee productivity, enable efficient scaling, and enhance technical burden relief. Resolve issues while optimizing the environment to prevent issues. Additionally, Google Cloud offers instructor-led virtual training focused on topics of interest such as Looker, Kubernetes, and a customized Snap Global Training Program launched in the last quarter of 2022.

Incorporating Looker training empowers Snap employees to make data-driven decisions. Snap also took advantage of the Google Cloud Skills Boost license, which provides access to a learning platform with over 700 courses and learning labs included in Premium Support.

Next, the TAM and CCE team were tasked with raising internal awareness of the global Snap training program. As such, we developed a comprehensive marketing and communications plan to drive promotion to prospective trainees over her 12 weeks through newsletters, email groups, Slack channels, and engineering. We have an internal site dedicated to meetings and Snap training resources.

Partnering with Google to provide learning opportunities for Snap engineers aligns with Snaps values ​​of being kind, smart and creative.Investing in improving the skills of your team members drives personal progress and helps your business reach its goals.Michele Vaughan, Snap Engineering Program Manager

Led by Google, the Snap Global Training Program includes hands-on, instructor-led training, in-person, gamified Cloud Hero learning events, and access to on-demand Google Cloud Skills Boost labs. Over 100 of his trainees at Snap first attended instructor-led training, and over 500 employees completed on-demand labs. The training program will enable Snap employees to develop and enhance their skills in targeted cloud areas such as data visualization, AI and ML, and Kubernetes. Additionally, the program launched the Looker Advisory Professional Services initiative to advise Snap on best practices and improvements to their use of Looker. These skills enable Snap to unlock the value of cloud data, future-proof the business, and maintain a competitive edge in a dynamic market.

To learn more about how Google Cloud Customer Experience can support your organization’s business transformation journey with cloud support, learning, consulting, customer success, customer insights and advocacy services, please visit:

