Should the month have its own time zone?





There is also some debate about how to figure out the timing of the moon. Moon clocks run about 56 microseconds per day (1 microsecond equals one millionth of a second), slightly faster than clocks on Earth.

These small changes also vary by location. In other words, the lunar clock does not necessarily run at the same speed as the clock in lunar orbit.

Of course, the agreed time system must also be practical for astronauts, said Bernhard Hufenbach, who works for ESA’s Human and Robotic Exploration Office.

This would be quite a challenge on the planet’s surface, including two weeks of freezing moonlit nights, where the entire Earth is just a small blue circle in a dark sky, with 29.5 days per day in equatorial regions, he said. said in a statement. But now that we’ve established a working time system for the Moon, we can do the same for destinations on other planets.

But just as astronauts and ground controllers can tell the time on the moon, the need for standard time keeping in space is also essential for guidance and navigation.

Just as the GPS system on Earth requires precise coordination and timing, so does the infrastructure built and operated on the moon.

Missions to the moon typically use deep-space antennas to synchronize on-board systems with time on Earth, but European space officials believe this method will continue to grow as humans establish a permanent presence on the moon. stated that it may not be sustainable.

Many of these discussions are already underway as part of NASA’s LunaNet initiative, a project to develop technologies, techniques and standards for lunar communications and navigation. These efforts are a key part of the agency’s Artemis program, which aims to build a lunar base and begin regular missions to the moon before heading to Mars.

In November, the space community met at the European Space Research and Technology Center in the Netherlands to discuss priorities for the future.

At this meeting…we agreed on the importance and urgency of defining a common lunar reference time that is internationally accepted and can be referenced by all lunar systems and users, and ESA navigation Systems engineer Pietro Giordano said in a statement. A joint international effort to achieve this is now being launched.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/space/moon-time-zone-rcna72459 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos