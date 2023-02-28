Migration Army by Google, free training for spouses





Free Google training and certification are available for military personnel transitioning from the military to civilian workplaces.

Google offers Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud Certifications as part of a collaboration between Google and the U.S. Department of Labor Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot. This program provides career support for transitional military personnel and their spouses as they prepare to leave the military and enter the civilian workforce.

The Grow with Google team worked with Columbia University’s Center for Veteran Transition and Integration and FourBlock, a New York-based nonprofit that helps transition to military careers. The group worked on designing training materials, and the result of that effort is lessons in applied digital skills to help veterans find jobs and achieve their goals in the civilian workforce.

Free Google Career Certificates and Google Cloud training and certifications for transitioning military service members and their spouses enrolled in Employment Navigators and Partnership Pilots at certain military installations, such as Camp Pendleton and Miramar will be

According to Grow with Google, Google Career Certificates help military and their spouses develop work-ready skills and gain qualifications in data analytics, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience design We provide training to help you Founder Lisa Gebelber.

Participants who complete the Google Career Certification Program have access to a group of over 150 employers interested in hiring Google Certified graduates. Attendees can also choose one of our Google Cloud certification prep courses to get certified for free and prepare for jobs such as cloud engineer, cloud developer, security engineer, and more.

And to help military personnel transition to the civilian workforce, Google Search has special features to make it easier for military personnel to use their skills to find jobs. Military personnel can search for veteran jobs on Google, enter a specific military job code (MOS, AFSC, NEC, etc.) to find civilian jobs that require skills similar to those used in military roles. You can check your work.

Since its launch in 2017, Grow with Google has helped more than 9 million Americans learn new skills. Its network has grown to more than 9,000 partner organizations, including libraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce, and nonprofits nationwide. .

The program builds on Google’s commitment to helping military personnel find careers after discharge. Google.org will grant grants to Hiring our Heroes in 2021 to launch Career Forward, providing veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses free access to Google Career Certificates, as well as We provided training, job search support, paid fellowships, and other services. .

For more information on the Grow with Google program, visit grow.google.

