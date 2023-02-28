Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. continues to drive life-changing medical innovations to address the rapidly growing mental health crisis





NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Pioneers with First, Outstanding, Longest Tenure for Joint Life Sciences, AgTech and Technology Campuses owner, operator, and developer. Real Estate, Venture Investment, Corporate Responsibility, and Thought Leadership at AAA Innovation Cluster locations with approximately 1,000 tenants. With an unparalleled asset base of approximately 75 million SF in North America, Alexandria’s state-of-the-art R&D facility, combined with experienced lab space management and operations, will enable tenants to bring new and transformative therapies, medicines and therapies to the world. Allows you to develop within A wide range of diseases and disorders, including psychiatric and neurological disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. For more than 25 years, we have identified and invested in life sciences companies making a significant positive impact on people with mental health-related disorders through our strategic venture capital platform, Alexandria Venture Investments.

said Jenna Foger, senior vice president of science and technology at Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. and Alexandria Venture Investments. “Mental health is essential not only for the vitality of individual humans, but also for the health and safety of our communities as a whole. As a former bench scientist at Rockefeller University, I have worked on the biomolecular underpinnings of a wide variety of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. Since researching , I have always been motivated by the immense potential for transforming the way we treat and ultimately treating these serious health challenges. Building on Alexandria’s nearly 30 years of dedicated impactful social responsibility pillars and thought leadership initiatives, we are persistent in identifying and identifying cutting-edge life sciences across the ecosystem We are partnering with businesses to help address the mental health epidemic in the country.”

Established in 2021, Alexandria’s eighth social responsibility pillar aims to address the country’s rapidly growing mental health and suicide crisis. The continuing burden of mental illness has led to an increase in severe complications among adults, especially addiction and suicide. A high percentage experience mental health issues. A 2014 study in JAMA Psychiatry found that nearly one in four active-duty members showed signs of a mental health condition, and according to the 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual, veterans are veterans. face a 60% higher suicide rate than adults who do not. A report published by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Dedicated to ensuring that our national heroes and their families receive the tools they need to live productive and happy lives, Alexandria has been a sponsor of the Navy SEAL Foundation ( NSF) is an active advocate, executive chairman and founder. , Joel S. Marcus, has served on the Foundation’s Board since 2018. The Foundation offers specialized programs aimed at addressing the unique physical and mental health concerns of the SEAL community and their families. NSF also maintains links with clinical psychologists, maintains access to cutting-edge treatments, and works openly in suicide prevention through the Whole Warrior Health Forums.

Alexandria continues to strengthen strategic relationships with nonprofits, convening key stakeholders from a world-class network to drive breakthrough medical innovations and help 50 million people with mental illness in the United States We help transform the lives of more than one. As part of Alexandria’s highly influential thought leadership platform, the company recently partnered with former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy, one of the world’s leading voices and policymakers on mental health, and America’s mental health advocate. A timely conversation about the situation was announced at Galien Forum USA. 2022. Tomorrow, February 28, 2023, Alexandria, in partnership with Patrick Kennedy and the Kennedy Forum, will host a mission-critical health care policy forum on mental health to address this unprecedented crisis. explore key problems aimed at accelerating new and innovative solutions for Further normalize conversations about mental health and addiction so that stigma does not prevent individuals from seeking help.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life sciences REIT that makes a positive and lasting impact on the world. A pioneer in the life sciences real estate niche since its inception in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent owner, operator and developer of joint life sciences, agtech and technology campuses located in AAA innovation cluster locations including Greater Boston and San Antonio. and the company with the longest tenure. Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle. A trusted partner to nearly 1,000 tenants, Alexandria has a market capitalization of $35 billion as of December 31, 2022 and a North American asset base of 74.6 million SFs, including 41.8 million RSFs under management. Includes Class A assets and 5.6 million RSFs. Properties under construction, 9.9 million RSF for short- and medium-term development and redevelopment projects, and 17.3 million SF for future development projects. Alexandria has a long track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life sciences, agtech and technology campuses, providing a highly dynamic and collaborative environment for innovative tenants and attracting world-class talent. Successfully recruit and retain , increasing their ability to inspire productivity. Efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to innovative life sciences, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through its venture capital platform. Our unique business model and dedicated underwriting ensure a high quality and diverse tenant base, resulting in higher occupancy rates, longer lease terms, higher rental income, increased revenues and long-term I believe that the asset value will increase. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. . Such forward-looking statements may include Alexandria’s social responsibility initiatives, practices, investments and progress, Alexandria’s continued support, potential investments and partnerships, and how such activities may affect Alexandria’s businesses and tenants, corporations, as well as non-profit organizations in which Alexandria invests or with which Alexandria has a strategic relationship, and the national mental health and suicide crisis. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria’s current intentions, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may be included in Alexandria’s forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties detailed in its Securities and Exchange Commission filings; It may differ significantly from what is implied. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria does not undertake any obligation to update this information. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria’s forward-looking statements, and for Alexandria’s business generally, please see Alexandria’s US See Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

