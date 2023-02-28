Google Pixel crashes after watching alien clip on YouTube





Gizmodo’s own attempt to view an alien clip on a Pixel 7 caused the phone to reboot immediately. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo

A strange bug is rife in the ducts of Google Pixel devices and is somehow related to sci-fi’s most famous insectoid alien horror.

For some strange reason, this one YouTube clip of Ridley Scott’s famous sci-fi/horror masterpiece Alien is crashing the latest Google Pixel phones. His Reddit user on the r/GooglePixel subreddit first noticed the strange phenomenon where his phone crashed only when watching this one particular video and only when using his official YouTube app I noticed.

According to users, the crash occurs on both Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Other users have said it also happened to the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a. It’s unclear if previous Pixels will suffer the same fate.

The video didn’t crash my Pixel 3, but in other tests by Gizmodo staff, the 8GB Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6 Pro all jumped to a black screen and rebooted immediately. I understand.

Some users described a quick reboot, but others claimed that it caused other issues leading to loss of cellular connectivity and required another reboot. , found that the rebooted phone successfully rebooted with no apparent issues.

For those unable to see the clip due to bugs, the clip includes a scene of an alien crawling through Nostromo’s ductway with Dallas carrying nothing but a flashlight and a flamethrower. All the while the remnants of the ship’s crew track him down and to the crew’s horror the alien’s movements.Top of the YouTube video his comment is how the alien scene knocks out my phone It shows what the user is saying. The top comment is:

The news was first spotted by tech journalist Mishaal Rahman, and the issue has been going on since the weekend until Monday. Rahman pointed out that it could be an issue if the user is on his Android 13 QPR2 beta. Some he claimed Pixel 7 users had no issues, but the cause of the problem remains unknown.

Gizmodo reached out to Google for comment and asked if it had any hints as to what might be causing the problem, but didn’t immediately hear back.

Older versions of Pixel phones have experienced strange crashes in the past. Over 5 years ago, users reported that their Pixel 2 devices went into a permanent crash loop when using certain wallpapers using the Google Wallpapers app. Perhaps because it’s a niche issue, the company has spent time addressing it.

Of course, my own theory is that all these phones are now inhabited by digitized versions of the eponymous alien. Don’t be too surprised if you notice or a little digital chestbuster pops out while you’re texting a colleague with Sla aaaa aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaack.

