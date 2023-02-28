Digital innovation transforms manufacturer CX





Retailers have been the subject of most of the press on digital transformation, and the role of manufacturers in it cannot be overstated. With retailers having similar issues in terms of growing demand, coupled with the supply chain crisis and burgeoning direct-to-consumer frameworks, manufacturers are similarly transforming their businesses with digital innovation, leading to digital commerce. is reshaping the consumer experience and expectations in Commerce. Head of Ecommerce at Yext.

The last two years have been a wake-up call for retailers. The outbreak of the pandemic has left many businesses unprepared, with a need for digital solutions to keep up with the rise of e-commerce.

Manufacturers have long had to serve several masters. The rise of direct-to-consumer businesses has added new channels and logistics structures to consider as both retailers and markets must be satisfied. While this diversification has been great for business, it also requires a reassessment of the tools used by internal teams, partners, and consumers alike to intuitively connect all these disparate data management systems. bottom.

How digital innovation is changing the relationship between manufacturers and retailers

With the increased stress on retailers at the start of the pandemic, it’s no surprise that there were some growing pains as that volume headed toward manufacturers. Combined with dramatic shifts in consumer behavior, this is putting a tremendous amount of stress on inadequate digital systems.

For example, the order management structure was inadequate to handle such an increase in orders on the backend, and the customer-facing service architecture did not allow many customers to get easy answers about their order status. .

Manufacturers quickly learned that to adapt, they needed to connect disparate systems of inventory management, logistics, and sales to give customers the answers they needed without going through customer support representatives.

Retailers can now take advantage of new AI-powered tools to create a customer-facing service infrastructure that enables more intuitive order tracking. Deploying next-generation search tools based on natural language, retailers can give customers the answers they need and pull data from manufacturers to provide contextual updates on order status. Now And all this without involving a CS agent who can focus on higher level tasks.

Additionally, the introduction of better search systems into the e-commerce environment has enabled retailers to gather data and insights on customer preferences and interests.

By better understanding what customers want and making that data actionable, retailers can improve communication with manufacturing partners and anticipate potential spikes in demand for specific products. , the supply forecast can now be adjusted accordingly. For example, search is a leading indicator of what will ultimately be purchased. Understanding this data gives the supply chain a 2-6 week head start in production and shipping.

What digital innovation in CX means for the evolution of manufacturing

Over the past two years, retailers have continued to expand their online footprint, while manufacturers have played a larger role in the direct-to-consumer market. Additionally, retailers have played a larger role in manufacturing in the form of private labels. In short, where there was once a clear line between retailers and manufacturers, that line is blurring like never before. The disruption caused by Covid-19 required agility on the manufacturing floor and the need to dismantle the retail channel faster than otherwise.

Over the past two decades, retailers have slowly but surely moved to online commerce, but manufacturers have not. Many of the manufacturers who have shifted their focus to D2C products are understandably late to the party, given their constant focus as suppliers to help retailers serve their customers. . The recent wave of disruption has reassessed go-to-market strategies.

This reality of tardiness may seem unfavorable. Retailers have established an online footprint and infrastructure to support their e-commerce business. But in his 20-year lead time, new platforms transformed the online commerce space, so the product had to evolve, too. By refining outdated systems and adapting new systems to the present moment, many well-established retailers have turned to patchwork systems with complex backends and hard-to-navigate consumer-facing fronts. I leave

Manufacturers who used to just focus on the back end when it comes to logistics and order management are starting with a clean slate as they move into the D2C world. Also, the time has come when the CX tools available to them will be the best ever. Consider, for example, a retailer that started offering ecommerce 10 years ago and now needs to run an early version of WordPress, not the one that came out in the Shopify era.

The customer experience that manufacturers can bring to their D2C products has few of the same challenges that established retailers have had to overcome. Manufacturers can take advantage of a better set of services, including e-commerce engines, AI-powered search tools, and order management systems that enable the best possible customer experience.

Setting the gold standard for CX through innovation

In addition to a better customer experience, manufacturers build customer trust into their D2C business. Customers can provide verified, trusted information about products directly from the source, rather than encountering manufacturers’ brands mediated by retailer platforms. And with better search tools, support engines, and information organization, its knowledge base can build even more trust with customers.

Manufacturers can use data and information from their sites to improve the customer experience across all digital channels. By deploying AI-powered tools and utilizing knowledge graph search tools that use natural language queries to connect disparate databases of information makers, you can improve the customer experience and better manage your brand. increase.

Manufacturers may be new to D2C gaming, but they have the potential to outperform even the most savvy retailers and set the gold standard for customer experience going forward.

