SACKED Google India employee shares emotional note on LinkedIn.read here





A fired Google employee writes an emotional note on LinkedIn (representative image)

Layoff news: LinkedIn, the employment-focused social media platform, has been inundated with heartbreaking posts following mass layoffs by tech companies. His one such post that caught our attention was that of his Harsh Vijayvargiya, a Hyderabad-based technician. He was recently fired from Google despite being rewarded as a “Star Performer of the Month”. In an emotional note on Linkedin, Vijayvargiya claimed he was speechless after learning he was one of 12,000 workers laid off by the company.

My first question was why me if I was the star performer of the month. Absolutely no answer!” @Harsh Vijayvargiya google wrote on his LinkedIn.For those uninformed, Vijayvargiya said the tech giant laid off his 12,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting measure. one of his members.

The dismissed Google employee further claimed that his salary had been cut for two months and that the layoff decision had ruined his financial plans. Previously in the office he worked five days, now he is used to going to the office every day on his way home. I have children and a supportive wife who are always there for me even though I was unable to meet with them due to work hours. It took me two days to write it down, get back to things, and fight back to survive.

Aakriti Walia, cloud program manager at Gurugram, echoed similar statements, saying he was fired just days after celebrating five years of Googleversary. She was kicked out of the system before the meeting she was officially supposed to attend.

Google lays off 12,000 employees

Earlier last month, the tech company laid off about 12,000 employees and said the layoffs were based on performance and other factors. CEO Sundar He said Pichai takes full responsibility for the decisions that force the company to make such tough decisions.

Share your desk and come to the office every other day

A few days ago, the tech giant reportedly asked its cloud employees and partners to share their desks with colleagues. In addition, the company asks employees to be in the office every other day. The latest move to optimize ‘Real Estate Efficiency’ will take effect from the next quarter.

In an internal communiqué to employees, the company said: experience in a new shared environment”.

