



Washington Dear Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack, Seeds of Growth through Innovation is not only the theme of the 99th Annual Agricultural Perspectives Forum, but a truly remarkable and direct continuation of a long tradition throughout the history of the United States. There is also.

In a keynote address at a major USDA event, Mr. Vilsak invited nearly 5,000 live and virtual attendees from across the food production supply chain and adjacent sectors to learn about the innovations that shaped today’s U.S. agricultural system that feeds the domestic population. reminded me about and a good part of the world.

He spoke of Abraham Lincoln’s visionary need for agricultural research and knowledge in a food secure democracy. It inspired the creation of the government’s agricultural sector to help local communities thrive, leading to today’s land grant college system and opportunities for expansion. Nearly 60 years later, during the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, according to Wilsack, it was Earl who drove Secretary of State Henry Wallace to stabilize farm incomes, invest in environmental conservation, and establish supply management systems for 60 years. Envisioning a growing world population, Secretary of State Butts repositioned the front and center of American agriculture and asked farmers to plant fence rows in fence rows. America then became a food safe nation and launched an export program on which modern agriculture relies heavily.

In my lifetime, he said, American farmers have become 17 times more productive. A truly amazing story of innovation.

Continuing the history of the modern domestic agricultural sector, Virsak argues that productivity gains have increased the cost of seeding crops, encouraging farmers to spread those costs over larger and larger areas, ultimately increasing the rural population. Productivity and innovation have also started to diminish the topsoil, one of the country’s most precious resources, he said.

The last few years have been marked by all new challenges, including a global pandemic, invasions and year-long wars in key global grain markets, and climate change impacts such as drought and wildfires.

Experience with these challenges has taught us that America’s agriculture is very efficient, and that our food system, while remarkably efficient, was not as resilient as it needed to be, Vilsack said. We have recovered from all these conflicts and challenges and have enjoyed record agricultural incomes over the last two years. Chief Today His Economist report suggests he won’t be able to set any records this year, but will have a better income than the historical average. In fact, over the past few years he has outperformed his previous earnings by 50%.

That fact differs from the truth about who benefited from record high incomes. According to one USDA Economic Research Service report, nearly 50% of his farmers had negative incomes in the last few years, and another 40% of his farmers were profitable, but otherwise – Agricultural income, he said.

We were making record revenues, and our large commercial scale operations were doing very well. After investing so much time and energy to produce an extraordinary crop, he said, it should, but the other 90% or so struggled. think. We are serious about whether we need a system that continues to look at further integration and impacts on farmers and rural communities, or whether we have been innovative enough to find new ways, alternative ways and expanded opportunities. you have to ask yourself. When we have record income, it is shared by many and most people, not just a few.

