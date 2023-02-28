Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: Ultra Camera, Ultra Power, Ultra Price | Samsung





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s latest and greatest powerhouse smartphone, with a better chip, battery, and camera than its predecessor. But does this improvement justify such a high price?

At $1,249 ($1,199/A$1,949), 100 more than last year’s model, it’s one of the most expensive non-folding smartphones available.

The S23 Ultra is a very robust and premium looking device and looks great in the cream color as pictured. It has the same super bright and crisp screen, the same aluminum frame, and slightly less curved glass on the edges.

The camera simply emerges from the back glass, without the traditional smartphone clump, and is reminiscent of a ship’s porthole.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

One of the S23 Ultras’ unique features is the fan-favorite S Pen stylus. It was added to the S-series last year and has undergone only minor changes. It’s a phone running Samsungs One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, and it’s a similar story for software, packed with useful features like S Pen productivity tools and lock screen customization options.

New smartphones will receive software updates for at least 5 years after release. This includes four major Android version updates and monthly security patches. Samsung has dramatically improved the speed and availability of updates for older devices over the past few years. That means most of the company’s top-line phones made in the last few years are already running One UI 5.1.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 arrives worldwide Smartphones are fully charged in less than 60 minutes, reaching 70% in 30 minutes with a 45W+ USB-C fast charger (sold separately). It also supports 15W wireless charging.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Unusually for Samsung, all Galaxy S23 models use the same top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm, regardless of where they are sold. In the past, most regions, including the UK and Europe, used Samsung’s own slightly weaker chips, while the US used Qualcoms.

So the new chips are a bigger deal for European consumers, not only offering up to 35% better general and gaming performance, but also running much more efficiently and keeping temperatures down even under heavy workloads. Keep it low and greatly extend battery life.

The S23 Ultra lasts over 52 hours on a single charge, making it one of the longest-lasting smartphones we’ve tested alongside Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus. That was if the screen was in active use for more than his 6 hours and at least 1 hour a day he spent on 5G and the rest on Wi-Fi. Heavy gaming sessions did reduce battery life, but the phone survived even the heaviest days of general use with about 30% left in the tank.

Almost three days of battery life is definitely possible with frugal use. Turning off always-on display increases battery life by approximately 10%.

specification

Main Screen: 6.8in QHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X (500ppi) 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 8 or 12GB

Storage: 256, 512GB, or 1TB

Operating System: One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Camera: Quad Rear: 200MP, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP 3x and 10x Telephoto. 12MP front

Connectivity: 5G, USB-C, wifi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, GNSS

Water resistance: IP68 (30 minutes at 1.5m)

Dimensions: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm

Weight: 233g

Sustainability Hardened aluminum and the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2 make the S23 Ultra more durable, but most of the time you’ll need something like a case and pop socket.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

Samsung doesn’t provide life expectancy for the battery, but it should last over 500 full charge cycles at at least 80% of its original capacity.

Phones are usually repairable. Screen repair costs about 260, while the battery can be replaced at an authorized service center. Samsung offers a self-repair program in the US, but not in the EU or UK. The phone has earned him a 6 out of 10 on iFixits Repairability Rankings.

Twelve components, including aluminum, glass and plastic, contain recycled materials, double the number from last year. Samsung offers a trade-in and recycling scheme for older devices. The company publishes an annual sustainability report, but does not publish individual product impact assessments.

Camera The camera app is easy to use with autofocus, but also provides quick access to more advanced features.Photo: Samuel Gibbs/The Guardian

There are four cameras on the back and a 12-megapixel selfie camera at the top of the screen.

Like the two previous Ultra generations, the four camera array includes 3x and 10x optical zoom telephoto 10MP modules. Images up to 30x zoom look just as good as most other phones manage him under 10x. The 12MP ultrawide produces excellent landscape and architectural shots and is used up close for Samsung’s very good macro photography mode.

New this year is a 200MP main camera, using the first of a new generation sensor with just under twice as many pixels as its predecessor. By default, it uses data from every pixel to enhance the light and detail captured, producing the best 12MP image of him available at different light levels. The phone can also shoot at 50MP or full 200MP. The latter produces huge image files with an amazing amount of detail in bright light. However, the dynamic range of the 12MP shot is lacking as some of the advanced processing is lost.

The low-light mode is slightly better overall and generally produces well-exposed images, but is less needed as the camera collects more light from the start. is packed with advanced and fun features. For example, a complete RAW shooting experience for those who want to edit themselves, or the highest performing video on Android.

Samsung’s portrait photos are class-leading, especially at 3x zoom, with a natural look and finer details like stray hair.

Compared to the S21 and S22 Ultra of the last two years, the S23 Ultra offers only incremental upgrades across the camera system. However, it remains the most capable camera in a smartphone available, and is the only camera in my opinion that can replace a DSLR or equivalent utility with a full-range optical zoom.

price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1,249 ($1,199.99/A$1,949) with 256 GB of storage.

For comparison, the Galaxy S23 is $849, the S23+ is $1,049, the Z Fold 4 is $1,649, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is $749, and the iPhone 14 Pro is $1,099.

verdict

If ever there was a phone worthy of the Ultra moniker, it’s the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

This phone is unmatched by Android in terms of size, power, features and battery life, and its camera is better than anything else on the market. It’s overkill for most people, but for those who want a phone that can do more or less everything, the S23 Ultra has the goods.

Almost every aspect is full of small improvements. However, this only builds on the giant leap he made two years ago, overshadowed by more innovative folding devices. Its hefty price tag means it can’t match Samsung on every factor, but it’s next lowest in value to the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is close enough at under 400-500.

Definitely the best Android phone. I’m not sure it’s good enough to hit at this price.

Pros: very large 120Hz screen, great feature camera with 3x and 10x optical zoom, great software with 5 years of support, faster fingerprint scanner, S Pen stylus, top performance, Extra long battery life, contains recycled materials.

Cons: The huge, heavy, and extremely expensive S Pen may be a redundant feature for many.

