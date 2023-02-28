Google Cloud Rethinks Radio Access Networks





Let’s take a look at some key features provided by each solution pillar of the Cloud RAN framework.

Optimized cloud-native infrastructure

A cloud-native network transformation generally unlocks the enhanced benefits of a hybrid cloud edge foundation. GDC Edge for on-premises workloads and Google Cloud for features that can be delivered more centrally from cloud regions. Today we also announced advanced features for Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE). This enables native Kubernetes multi-interface networking and traffic acceleration with the Network Function Optimizer.

While solution components such as non-RT RIC, SMO, and/or management functions are generally suitable for cloud region-based deployments, our cloud RAN platform relies heavily on GDC edge, allowing customers to deploy RAN on-premises helps perform critical network functions for Features across both software and hardware:

Multiple Network Generations – CSPs are iteratively modernizing their networks using Non-Stand-Alone (NSA) and SA strategies. To support multiple network generations, GDC Edge supports various frequency TDD and FDD bands in low, medium and mmWave, and supports both standard and Massive MIMO configurations.

Flexible deployment model – GDC Edge can provide a consistent cloud-native platform with a fully O-RAN compliant distributed network consisting of virtual central unit (vCU) and virtual distributed unit (vDU). increase. Deployment models can now support centralized (C-RAN) and distributed (D-RAN) topologies. CSPs can choose the appropriate deployment model depending on constraints such as fiber or real estate availability, bandwidth requirements, and distance/delay constraints.

Form Factor Cost Optimization – Site-specific deployment requirements can impose constraints on computing density, equipment depth and access limitations, environmental hardening, power and cooling. GDC Edge offers flexible rack and scaled-down footprints for C-RAN and D-RAN use cases, and can extend cloud footprints to cell sites.

Performance and Scale – GDC Edge is designed to be a highly available and performant platform that supports various redundancy mechanisms to ensure control and network data plane availability. GDC Edge offers Intel Xeon CPUs with advanced instruction sets, multiple AVX-512 SIMDs per CPU core, and enhanced platform awareness in Kubernetes environments to help ensure a high-performance data plane increase. The host EdgeOS optimized for GDC Edges can enable the real-time kernel option. This ensures bare metal-like performance with deterministic predictability and low latency. For L1 acceleration, either lookaside accelerators or full inline L1 accelerators can be used to meet the performance requirements of real-time vDU network functions while providing flexibility to NF partners and customers.

Time Synchronization – Time Synchronization (TS) is a fundamental requirement of RAN. The GDC edge infrastructure supports various O-RAN compliant D-RAN and C-RAN through numerous platform software features combined with hardware features enabled by TS-enabled NICs, network underlay devices, and other technologies. It provides this functionality to help enable deployment models.

GDC Edge for Cloud RAN leverages Google’s 20 years of experience building hyperscale and horizontally scaling infrastructure with comprehensive automation, lifecycle management, and SRE-based operations across the cloud platform stack. I am making good use of it. Related Google Cloud data privacy and security practices extend across the stack across application, network, storage, and supply chain workflows.

A unified data fabric for advanced analytics

A data-driven intelligent network helps CSPs achieve operational efficiency and cost savings. CSPs can leverage near real-time intelligence to help improve network performance, improve customer experience, improve network efficiency, and drive sustainability initiatives.

Today we announced Telecom Data Fabric, which enables a simplified data management platform experience, accelerates the fast path to high-value data, and enhances control loop automation. Cloud-based services will power the analytics capabilities of the hybrid cloud edge and help standardize across legacy and new O-RAN O1 and O2 interfaces. Data from multi-vendor network function providers can be transformed into a common data model, enabling analytics application providers to develop insights and control loop automation. A RAN-specific marketplace of AI models and applications (rApps for Non-RT RICs and xApps for Near-RT RICs) to promote reusability to provide predictive intelligence and just-in-time RAN optimization, Improve network performance, subscriber quality of experience. energy efficiency, and many other use cases.

Intent-based automation and control

Automating a comprehensive set of large-scale lifecycle management use cases for platforms, infrastructure, workloads, and end-to-end services can help achieve desired efficiency, reliability, and TCO reduction goals. Basic requirements for Cloud RAN to help The new Telecom Network Automation, an integral component of Google Cloud’s cloud-native network modernization services for CSPs, employs intent-driven, declarative automation to address both infrastructure and network functions at scale, It provides both lifecycle management and optimization. An advanced control-loop-based automation system is integrated to streamline the deployment, scaling, and optimization of O-RAN compliant components to drive simpler autonomous networks.

To enable this automation, our network function ecosystem partners are working within the Nephio initiative aimed at advancing Kubernetes-compliant CRDs and Operators, including O2, O2-IMS, O2-DMS, O1 meet O-RAN interface specifications such as

Ecosystem partnerships with network capability providers

Open industry standards and new innovations can be central to a successful RAN cloudification strategy. Strategic partnerships with network capability providers are at the heart of our CSP network modernization strategy, and Cloud RAN is no exception.

CSPs around the world are asking us to build open, multi-vendor solutions. We work closely with our Cloud RAN partners to pre-integrate, test, and validate full-stack solutions to reduce the integration burden for CSPs and make joint solutions easier to deploy, manage, and operate. Here’s what our partner executives have to say about our collaboration –

Ericsson – Cloud RAN adds scalability and flexibility to service providers’ 5G networks, helping them evolve to open network architectures. Our collaboration with Google Cloud on GDC Edge for Near and Far Edge deployments will help CSPs adopt Cloud RAN as part of their network evolution. – Oscar Toorell, Head of Technology, Engineering Unit Cloud RAN, Ericsson

Mavenir – Open RAN is accelerating the transformation from 5G RAN to cloud-native virtualized and automated networks that can take advantage of both core and edge cloud infrastructure. Mavenirs fully containerized solution leverages the flexibility of Google Cloud and GDC Edge, incorporates hardware acceleration of the latest generation CPUs, and delivers more capacity, performance and energy efficiency with Open RAN components to CSP provide to AI/ML-powered RIC that automates non-real-time and near-real-time network optimization improves operational efficiency, scalability, and reliability. – Jane Shen, Vice President of Technology Strategy, Mavenir

Nokia – A joint approach to cloud RAN means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness and scale by jointly delivering competitive advantages to organizations adopting cloud RAN. By working with key industry partners to drive consistent performance across their cloud infrastructure or server hardware, we have made significant progress towards this goal. – Pasi Toivanen, Head of Cloud RAN Solutions, Nokia Partner

In conclusion, software-defined RAN transformation is a top priority for CSPs. Google Cloud partners with CSPs and network equipment vendors to bring a comprehensive set of products and solutions across cloud infrastructure, analytics, automation, security, and operational practices to help CSPs rethink their radio access networks. Helpful. We are very excited to envision the future possibilities and opportunities for CSP and mobile network architecture transformation and how it can help our customers. We are working with several leading CSPs on these products and solutions and will be sharing more updates in the coming months. To learn more about Cloud RAN vision and services, contact your Google Cloud representative.

