Google announces nine new features for Android smartphones





Google announced some big new features for Android and Wear OS devices during its Mobile World Congress 2023 event in Barcelona, ​​Spain. These new features will begin rolling out today, February 27th, with other features coming later.

Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Google Drive users can now make handwritten annotations on Android phones and tablets. This means you can use your stylus or your finger to annotate PDFs directly in her Google Drive app on Android.

Google Meet users can now take advantage of noise cancellation on Android phones and tablets. Noise cancellation eliminates distracting background sounds during conversations. For those using the Gboard keyboard, there’s a new emoji kitchen where you can share emoji combinations as mashups, remixes, and stickers.

Chrome users on Android now have access to Page Zoom. This will first start in Chrome Beta before rolling out to everyone in general release. With Page Zoom, you can easily increase the size of your content up to 300% in your Chrome browser. This includes text, images, videos and even interactive controls. The page layout is preserved when you zoom in. You can also set your preferred content size as the default setting so you don’t have to change it every time you use Chrome.

If you already have access to Chrome Beta, in the Chrome Browser app[設定]>[アクセシビリティ]You can try this feature now by going to

Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

At this point, the feature just mentioned should be rolling out today. However, Google hasn’t announced a release date for the next new feature yet, but it’s coming soon.

Google Wallet gets tap to pay animation. This helps provide visual context for reviewing transactions in your store. These animations include hilarious penguins and other characters.

Google Keep users will soon be able to use a single Notes Widget to manage their notes and to-do lists on the home screen widget. The widget syncs with your smartwatch and displays all your reminders, background colors, and images added to your notes from apps. Additionally, Wear OS users will be able to use the new Google Keep complication. Two new shortcuts in Wear OS 3 let you create notes and to-do lists with just a tap on your watch face.

It also adds two new sound and display modes for Wear OS users, improving overall watch accessibility. Mono audio limits the disorientation that can be caused by split audio, and color connections and grayscale modes offer more options for those who want more viewing options.

Finally, Chromebook users can get Fast Pair to easily pair and connect to their Chromebook headphones. If your Android phone already has headphones set up, your Chromebook will automatically connect when it’s in range.

