Google is Wall Street’s most hated tech stock when it’s time to buy (NASDAQ:GOOG)

don’t look now Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has overtaken Meta (META) as the least popular big tech stock on Wall Street. After all the hype about his ChatGPT in November and December last year, Google announced its own AI competitor at a press conference in Paris. And well, they did a live demo, but the first answer was wrong. Then everyone sold their stake in Google, wiping out about $100 billion in market value in a day. . The Lord of the Flies meets Silicon Valley.

Google is now flat YTD. So was this an overreaction, or was the sale justified?

Data by YChartsGoogle: 20% down for no good reason

I think there’s a clear argument here that the February 20% plunge in Google stock was an overreaction. Microsoft’s (MSFT) investment in ChatGPT gives the company a lot of options, but when you zoom out, neither of these chatbots are a sure bet. I reveled in making bots say racist things, give criminal instructions, or simply misinform bots.

The smart thing Microsoft did was invest some time in OpenAI after the product was publicly available. It’s hard, at least for me, to tell if Google’s Bard product is objectively worse than ChatGPT, and if so, if it can’t be improved. Then there’s the story of hundreds of billions of dollars in market capitalization disappearing. Anyone who fails to present in Paris can ruin their career, both professionally and privately. But would he be justified in selling $100 billion in one day due to an error worse than I personally experienced on ChatGPT? Google owns all of Bard, but Microsoft only owns his 49% of ChatGPT’s home run his payoff (Microsoft gets a higher percentage in the first ~$10 billion) . I don’t know how much Google paid to build Bard, but I do know that running AI costs a lot more than Google Search. Investors’ current thinking about AI seems incredibly zero-sum. AI is not like the poker game that Google and Microsoft are playing heads-up with billions of dollars at stake. The real economy rarely works that way. There’s plenty of room for both companies to monetize AI, and I’d be happy to invest in both at the right price. The likely losers in AI are not the companies investing billions of dollars in AI research and development, but the old-school companies that are uninterested in AI and unable to see its potential. It is very likely that there is. People have asked me how I feel about being replaced by AI as a writer in a few years. The hype around AI has led people to exhibit a lot of black-and-white thinking, FOMO, and all-around irrational behavior. Recent search data compiled by BofA supports the idea that there is plenty of room for both Google and Microsoft in AI. Is it possible that NVIDIA (NVDA) is up 65% this year on the same AI hype, while Google is flat/down? Even Microsoft is up less than 5%. The market is teaching very contradictory things here, and someone is wrong. My vote is that Nvidia’s yearning is overly optimistic, while Google’s yearning is too pessimistic. Remember the Metaverse?

Lest we forget, the company formerly known as Facebook changed its name to Meta in 2021.

Meta held a press conference and invested billions in new projects. Reading the mainstream media at the time, it was saturated with coverage of this new metaverse and we had to be prepared for it. Sell-Side Research His analysts never lag behind touted trends and published a list of the top Metaverse stocks to buy immediately. But billions of dollars were ultimately wasted, and Meta’s stock fell from nearly $400 a share to just under $100 a share.

Data from YCharts

Most investors may not realize how high Meta was at its peak and how low it was at its troughs. However, Meta has changed from a growth stock to a value stock, with PE going from around 25x to less than 10x at bottom.

Data from YCharts

What strikes me here is the similarity to Google’s current situation. There are also some differences. Meta invested billions in an idea that many shareholders considered ridiculous. Those shareholders only came when Meta agreed to start cutting costs and focus on its core business. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is firmly in control of Meta. If he wanted to keep shareholders out and invest all his profits in his favorite projects, it would have been very difficult for them to stop without years of lawsuits. With some confidence here he was worth a try on Meta when the forward PE was below 12-13x he was an easy play going below 10x didn’t make things much worse. At the time, I actually ditched my Meta recommendations on the Millennial Investor Podcast, but recently went back and doubled down on Google’s buy recommendations. more expensive than

For Google, similarities to last year’s Meta are also evident. New trends are being touted, R&D spending is high, and investor mistrust of management has led to stocks trading at below-market PE. Metaverse was a silly idea, but buying Meta and he buying 10x forward PE was clearly not. AI may not immediately live up to the media hype this year, but Google’s 17x forward PE qualifies as more than reasonable price growth.

Data from YCharts

Despite solid revenue growth, Google is almost back to its pre-COVID highs. Google’s earnings are off his COVID peak, but core business is doing well.

Data from YCharts

It’s probably premature to call Google a valuation buy here, but what it shows is that the decline in the share price was driven primarily by investor sentiment, not Google’s performance. Emotions can easily turn sour, but buying Google at its current price will pay off well in the long run. Far from being a victim of AI, Google appears to be well positioned for what the future of AI might bring. And the lack of positive investor sentiment on this one makes Google’s purchase even more favorable. You can comfortably buy Google here. If the forward PE gets closer to where Meta did, you can buy more.

Finally, let’s talk about Google’s required shared classes. The Class A stock (GOOGL) is slightly better than the Class C (GOOG) and is 40 cents cheaper. So buy class A. After all, isn’t the market so efficient?

Conclusion

Google isn’t a recession-proof stock, has no guarantee of beating the competition in the AI ​​space, and isn’t as cheap as the 2022 debacle meta. But Google is a great, affordable business, and GOOGL stock offers great long-term rewards for those who buy the stock. Even after some initial setbacks, AI is more of an opportunity than a threat to Google. You can comfortably buy Google stock here. If it drops further, you can buy more. In a few years you will almost certainly be happy. Buy Microsoft and Meta if their stocks fall 15% to 20%.

