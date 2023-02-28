Google Maps sometimes doesn’t work, Irish guides you to your destination The Irish Times





Fatemeh Amerehi was always interested in furthering his education. She studied for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in her native Iran, but she wanted her best career path possible. She moved to Ireland to pursue her PhD, choosing a state that offered her more job opportunities.

There are many big companies here in Ireland. When it comes to Europe, she says Ireland is one of the best destinations for finding jobs on her Google, her Amazon and more.

Originally from Tehran, Iran, the 28-year-old moved to Ireland in September 2021 to complete his PhD in Computer Science with a specialization in artificial intelligence from the University of Limerick.

She previously studied mathematics at Alzahra University and mathematics with a specialization in optimization at Amirkabir University of Technology.

She says that life in Iran is wonderful, but that there are financial problems that can make things difficult for the people living there. Things got a little better when I was a kid. But now, because of the economy, it’s a little more difficult. Life in Ireland is much easier, she says. For example, people say inflation is high right now, but it’s not inflation to me. I don’t think this is inflation. It’s just a price adjustment. Life in Ireland is much better.

In Iran, once a person graduates from university, it is difficult to find a job, says Amelehi. It’s difficult to get a job because of the economy. If you graduate with a good education, you can get a good job here. But it’s more difficult in Iran, she says, because there aren’t many jobs. But there are also many good things, such as beautiful and diverse nature and culture. For example, in the south and north you can enjoy the sea, and in the whole country you can visit mountains, forests and even deserts at the same time.

According to her, Tehran was a very busy and very crowded city, but the rest of Iran is somewhat different. For example, the northern part of Iran near the Caspian Sea is very green, while the center of Iran is quiet.

She liked life in her native country very much. Her only reason for leaving was a problem with her employment. A series of protests in Iran in recent years, largely over violations of women’s rights, is an uncomfortable topic for Amelehi, who says she worries about her family. She hopes things return to normal soon.

There are differences between Iran and Ireland, but Amelehi said the biggest difference was weather and climate change. It was raining the first day I came, and it rained all week. You might be going to do something, you might want to buy something, you might want to buy groceries, but the weather will have to completely adjust your plans, she says with a laugh.

But the friendliness and kindness of the Irish people have made the transition easier, she says. When I first came here, I used google maps. But sometimes Google Maps doesn’t work and people really help. Sometimes people take you there.

Amelehi loves what she does. That, she says, was possible for her to pursue thanks to the funding she received, which she definitely wouldn’t have been able to come to Ireland without for her scholarship. Funded by the Irish Science Foundation. This was very helpful, not only for me, but also for Irish people, especially while doing PhD, they can’t afford to pay for their education. The scholarship gives me the opportunity to learn many things, so I am very grateful.

In recent months, she has also been awarded 5,000 scholarships from Huawei under the Seeds for the Future initiative, which aims to develop skilled local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures. rice field. This extra lump sum will have a lot of impact on her ability to focus on her work, she says, Amerehi. So here and now, I can study without doing a part-time job. She says she can focus on her studies and not worry about university finances. It also affects her career path after her graduation.

I enjoy walking and cycling in the green, and occasionally short runs and jogs. everything is great.I didn’t have any problems when I moved

The exciting part about her studies in Ireland is that it’s a very fast growing field. [data] model comes out. It’s hard to keep up with progress. As you learn more about one model, a new one comes along, she says with a laugh again.

There are also educational differences between Ireland and Iran, she said. Here, for example, the professor asks to address them by her name. It’s a bit difficult for me, but I always use my title and last name. They also sometimes use short names. If their name is Michael, they might use Mikey. Its completely different. I can’t do that, she says. they are very friendly. They think of you as a colleague.

Amelehi, she says, loves almost everything about life in Ireland. She’s staying at her UL her campus, which she says is beautiful. The air quality is also much better here, she adds. She enjoys walking and cycling in the green, and sometimes short runs and jogs. Everything is great: She says I didn’t really have any difficulties when I moved.

One of the things that is a little bit difficult is that you need all the support. I don’t have the luxury of being close to and supporting my family. Your family will support you. But other than that it’s a really nice place.

