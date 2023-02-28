Google brings exclusive features of Google Photos to iPhone





Google is bringing powerful new Google Photos features to a wider range of Android and iOS devices.

As recently announced on Google Photos’ official blog, the company has released its powerful Magic Eraser tool to all Pixel owners and Google One subscribers, offering new HDR editing controls for videos and expanded choices of collage styles. Offers. This feature is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Introduced with Pixel 6, the Magic Eraser is a powerful time-saving tool that lets you remove distracting objects and people from your photos with just a few taps. Google Photos suggests objects and people you want to remove from your photo, so you can remove them with a single tap.

Google’s Magic Eraser tool can automatically remove distractions from your photos.

New HDR effects for video

Google’s HDR controls, already available when editing photos, are now available for videos as well. The HDR effect allows you to balance dark and light areas in your image. For example, if your footage contains a sky that is too bright against a shadowy foreground, which often happens when shooting landscapes.

Unfortunately, this feature cannot convert standard dynamic range (SDR) video to an HDR video format that takes full advantage of HDR capable displays.

new collage design

Apart from this, Pixel owners and Google One subscribers will soon have access to several new styles in the Google Photos collage editor. Now you can apply these styles to standalone photos. We also now offer free shipping on print orders in the US, Canada, EU, and UK.

This latest update is Google reserving premium Google Photos features for Pixel owners and Google One customers to add value to their paid subscriptions after the free unlimited storage plan ends in June 2021. strategy.

Premium features are clearly marked with the Google One logo within the Google Photos app, and there are plenty of opportunities to entice users into paying for premium upgrades. Similar functionality is often available on the .For example, Samsung users can use the Object Eraser tool built into the Gallery app.

An update is currently rolling out. If you haven’t seen the update in your Google Photos app yet, keep checking for updates. Google One subscriptions start at $1.99/month for 100GB storage.

