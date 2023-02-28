9 awesome new features coming to Android phones





One of my favorite Android-related events that flows across the tech sector every few months is the removal of features that Google does to the Android platform. These drops not only add new tools and toys for you and me to play with, but also perfectly demonstrate the power of Android that doesn’t necessarily require a big software update. Instead, Google shows that they can give everyone new goodies, regardless of the phone, without having to build the latest software.

By the end of February, Google gave us nine new Android connectivity features for everything from Google Keep to Gboard to Chrome to Fast Pair. Even Wear OS is loved, and now that Google makes the Pixel Watch, that love is more frequent.

Here are all the new features coming to your phone or watch in the coming weeks.

Google Keep Adds One Note Widget: For some reason, Google Keep didn’t have a widget that let you add a single list to your home screen. It’s like a shopping list, and being able to add it to your home screen and check it at any time is very convenient. It’s coming! We don’t know when, but Google says “soon.” Google Keep Adds New Wear OS Shortcuts: Google is also adding (“soon”) two new complications/shortcuts to Wear OS watch faces. This will allow you to quickly add items to your list with a tap.

Chrome gets 300% zoom: Zooming on mobile is never too close, so Google added 300% zoom functionality to Chrome beta today, with the same level of zoom stable “soon.” This 300% zoom can be done on text, images, videos, and interactive controls. Additionally, you can set your preferred content size as the default so that you reach the right zoom level each time you launch Chrome.

Google Drive Goes Freehand: Ever wanted to use your stylus or your finger to annotate PDFs in Google Drive? Now you can! Google Meet noise cancellation: Ever needed good noise cancellation during a Google Meet call? Android devices (phones and tablets) can now filter background sounds. New Emoji Kitchen Combo for Gboard: With basketball season and March Madness just around the corner, Google is introducing a new Emoji Kitchen mashup. New animations for Google Wallet: When paying with Google Wallet, Google is adding new animations for payment confirmations, such as animals. For now, watch out for penguins and dolphins. is that a dolphin?

Chromebooks Get Fast Pair (Finally): Fast Pair for Bluetooth headphones and Chromebooks is finally here, according to Google. If you’ve set up your device with an Android phone, it’s easy to automatically connect to your Chromebook. This is still listed as “coming soon”. Wear OS 3 gets new sounds, display modes. Google adds mono audio, color correction, and grayscale mode to Wear OS.

that’s all! These nine new features or settings are introduced to devices at different times. Drive, Meet, Gboard, and Chrome are rolling out soon, but everything else is labeled “coming soon” by Google. In case you missed it, here are the last such additions for all Android phones.

