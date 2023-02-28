Apple users need to update iOS now to patch critical flaw





February is an important month for security updates, with Apple, Microsoft, Google and others releasing patches to fix critical vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, many enterprise bugs are being squashed by companies like VMware, SAP, and Citrix.

Some of the flaws fixed that month were used in real-world attacks, so it’s worth making sure your software is up to date.

Here’s everything you need to know about the security updates released this month.

Apple iOS and iPadOS 16.3.1

Just weeks after the release of iOS 16.3, Apple issued an emergency patch to iOS and iPadOS 16.3.1 to fix vulnerabilities already being used in attacks, including flaws in the browser engine WebKit.

Apple warns on its support page that this bug, tracked as CVE-2023-23529, has already been exploited and can lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple added that it is aware of reports that this issue may have been actively exploited. Another flaw patched in iOS 16.3.1 is in the kernel at the heart of the iPhone operating system. This bug, tracked as CVE-2023-23514, could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Later that month, Apple documented another vulnerability, CVE-2023-23524, fixed in iOS 16.3.1. The flaw, reported by David Benjamin, an engineer at Google Software, could allow a denial of service attack via maliciously crafted certificates.

Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2, and watchOS 9.3.1 during the same month.

microsoft

In mid-February, Microsoft warned that its patch of the month fixed 76 security vulnerabilities, three of which had already been used in attacks. According to the Microsoftsupdate guide, 7 flaws are marked as critical.

Tracked as CVE-2023-21823, one of the most severe bugs already exploited in the Windows graphics component could allow an attacker to gain system privileges.

Another already exploited flaw, CVE-2023-21715, is a feature bypass issue in Microsoft Publisher, and CVE-2023-23376 is a privilege escalation vulnerability in the Windows common log file system driver.

Encourage your Microsoft-based systems to update as soon as possible, as many zero-day defects have been fixed in a single release.

google android

The February security updates for Android are now available. Addresses multiple vulnerabilities in devices running the technology giant’s smartphone software. The most serious of these issues is a security vulnerability in a framework component that could lead to local privilege escalation without the need for additional privileges, according to Google’s advisory. increase.

Eight of the issues fixed in the framework are rated high impact. Meanwhile, Google fixed his six bugs in the kernel and flaws in System, MediaTek and Unisoc components.

This month, Google patched multiple privilege escalation flaws, as well as information disclosure and denial of service vulnerabilities. The company also released patches for his three Pixel-specific security issues. His February patch for Android is already available for Google’s Pixel devices, but Samsung is moving quickly to issue the update to users of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

google chrome

Google released Chrome 110 for its browser, fixing 15 security vulnerabilities. Three of them are rated as high impact. The first of these, tracked as CVE-2023-0696, is a type confusion bug in the V8 JavaScript engine, Google wrote in a security advisory.

On the other hand, CVE-2023-0697 is a flaw that allows improper implementation in fullscreen mode, and CVE-2023-0698 is a WebRTC out-of-bounds read flaw. The four medium-severity vulnerabilities include use-after-free in GPU, heap buffer overflow flaw in WebUI, and type confusion vulnerability in data transfer. Two more flaws are rated as having a low impact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/apple-ios-16-3-1-critical-update-february/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos