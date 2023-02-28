



As perhaps the world’s best authority on Apple Doom Cult, headlines like this give the system a bit of a jolt.

“Apple’s Gen Z popularity poses challenges for Android”

Perhaps it’s because we’ve reached the final generation, Generation Z.

According to the Financial Times, younger Americans overwhelmingly prefer Apple over their rivals, fueling generational change and social pressure on Apple devices.

This shocking news comes almost exactly 10 years after we were told… Please clean the macaropé dust from this large binder full of clippings… oh yes, here it is:

…In the eyes of today’s youth, its immense popularity seems to dilute Apple’s coolness.

I knew this was going to be a big problem for Apple. No one would buy an Apple product again, except for the aging ones. Furthermore, the bottom line is that the biggest winner is…

are you sitting? Is your mouth clear of all liquids? have understood. Then Macarope will proceed.

blackberries.

Yes, this is an actual quote from 2013.

…Research In Motion (RIM) is looking to get back into the youth space and has partnered with several youth brands, including Extreme International, to develop Blackberry-specific apps and mobile programs aimed at 16-20 year olds. is partnered with .

IDGMore

“Back to youth space”!? When did the BlackBerry enter the youth realm?! “there are a lot of.

Anyway, needless to say, nothing happened.

Of course, the guy of today (pronounced that way, Macarope doesn’t get asked questions) is not the guy of 10 years ago (NO QUESTIONS!). But let’s be honest, it was a bit of a mess back then, no matter how old those kids are now. It’s also not the premium hogwash you get with an artisanal hogwash outfit. The standard, Depression-era government surplus hogwash. Barely cleaned the pig. Other studies at the time showed that Apple products were doing very well among young people.

Sadly, children today seem to exist in quantum states that are okay and not okay, depending on whether they are being observed.

According to reports, young consumers fear social exclusion for not owning an iPhone. It’s a phenomenon that’s driving young people to buy other her Apple products and services, increasing market share across multiple product categories.

Well, not cool, young consumers. (It’s not cool to call your child a “young consumer,” but that’s another matter.) Based on what kind of phone you have and whether his chat bubble appears blue or green, No one should be exiled. And honestly, Apple should do something to keep all this under wraps. With free lock-in, the company almost certainly isn’t going to, but it should.

But the iPhone’s popularity among young people isn’t based solely on fear of being emotionally swirled or metaphorically offended by Apple-using bullies. As research shows, this preference for Apple products can also be found in Europe, where iMessage usage is less prevalent.

Macalope is of course consistently of the opinion that Apple products are popular with young people. They’re a premium product, young people aren’t dummies. (Do you want to get older? The days when kids used to say “everything” are closer to the Big Bang than they are today. It’s a fact.) In other words, Piper Sandler isn’t as popular as he says he’s been in years. As Macalope has pointed out several times in the past, Piper Sandler’s research tends to exclude low-income children. Perhaps those kids are contorting her Android, maybe not, but you can’t say “TEENS LOVE” without investigating teens.

You may call Macalope crazy, but he thinks these Apple products are fine. Hashtag controversial opinion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macworld.com/article/1525496/macalope-survey-iphone-android-gen-z.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos