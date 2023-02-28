Samsung says it is selling the S23 ahead of the S22. Most People Buying S23 Ultra





According to Samsung, 60% of pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 smartphone series were for the S23 Ultra, the most expensive device in the lineup. Samsung expects premium and high-priced smartphones to see his double-digit growth in 2023.

Taifun Koskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Barcelona, ​​Spain Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship smartphone has outperformed last year’s S22 in sales during the comparative period, with the majority of buyers opting for the device’s most expensive version, said an executive at the South Korean tech giant. told CNBC.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 this month. The series has his three models: the standard S23, his slightly more expensive S23+ and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra. S23 Ultra starting at $1,200.

Samsung Electronics executive vice president Patrick Chomet said in an interview with CNBC that compared to last year, sales of the S23 have far outperformed the S22 so far. The S23 He launched on February 17th.

Chomet added that Samsung promised “double-digit growth” in the premium segment of smartphones in 2023. This includes not only the Galaxy S23 series, but also the latest foldable smartphones launched last year.

“Therefore, we are in the premium segment. Despite the difficult economic environment, we believe we have a stable opportunity. because there is,” Chomet said in an interview. at his World Congress on Mobile in Barcelona on Monday.

Chomet revealed that the most expensive version of its flagship phone, the S23 Ultra, accounts for around 60% of global S23 pre-orders.

“We expect a healthy portion of the mix to skew toward premium,” Chomet said.

The first sales of the S23 would be welcome news for Samsung after a tough year in the smartphone market in 2022. According to research firm IDC, overall smartphone shipments last year had their worst year since 2013. Recorded. According to IDC, Samsung’s shipments fell by more than 15%. The slump was due to inflation and a deteriorating economic outlook.

The company’s mobile and network business operating profit fell 16% year-over-year in 2022.

However, there is still demand for expensive smartphones. According to Canalys data, high-end smartphones above $800 accounted for his 18% share of the total handset market in 2022, up from 11% in 2020.

That’s where Samsung hopes to grow its smartphone business. This could lead to higher margins and profits for the company.

Chomet said the high rate of pre-orders for the S23 Ultra is a sign that “despite people becoming more cautious” in the premium segment of the smartphone market, they “want the best of the best.” Said it shows that there are still a lot of people.

