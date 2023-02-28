BeReal Still Has Potential For Advertisers, But Its Hype Period Is Completely Over





BeReal is not only losing momentum for its users, it is also losing momentum for marketers and creators.

That doesn’t mean BeReal has entered a flop era. It’s still too early to write the app down completely. But it’s already clear that marketers are past the peak of the hype cycle.

As Digiday reported last October, if the app doesn’t quickly deliver unique features that pique the interest of marketers, BeReal will fall victim to its fleeting success, and attention will be directed elsewhere. I guess.

And it seems that the time has come.

According to data from Apptopia, a real-time mobile app insights company, global downloads averaged 15.2 million in October before dropping to around 4.2 million in February. On top of that, the number of active users per day also decreased by about 52% from an average of 14.7 million in October last year to about 7.7 million in February.

Marketers are paying attention. The only brands that appear to remain on the platform today are those that pride themselves not only on their advertising presence, but on having a strong tone across social media. Other marketers are putting his BeReal on the back burner.

The Social Element CEO Tamara Littleton said her agency has not yet endorsed BeReal’s brand, instead continuing to focus on more established social media apps.

The more mature platforms have rearranged all their metrics and APIs to work with other tools to help large enterprises get involved at scale, easier and with more success. She added that she does. Don’t get me wrong, we love to experiment and help our brands share more voices, but we’re not rushing down this particular path with BeReal. is not.

Even Boomerang FT’s head of talent, Dean Cooman, said he advised clients to add it to their social campaigns last year, but talk of the app has been very quiet since then. So he is no longer pushing the app.

BeReal hasn’t caught the attention of most brands, but to be honest, that’s fine, Littleton added. It’s okay to leave some platforms to the community and use them instead of trying to jump on all the bandwagons.

Still, I’m not sure marketers would look at BeReal any other way, even with the ads. There’s not much to keep people engaged when they’re there.

nothing new to offer

Since the app grabbed Gen Z’s attention last year, users are still randomly sent the same daily notifications, requested BeReal, and posted photos to the app’s network. By the way, that’s all.

Billion Dollar Boy founder and group CEO Ed East said BeReals’ early appeal has not proven sustainable as the platform failed to diversify its model sufficiently. and features help keep the platform fresh and improve engagement and user retention. You can share photos of your desk and computer screen a limited number of times.

It’s a big difference from a year ago. At the time, marketers were desperate to get on the app. Despite getting attention, it wasn’t necessarily inspired by the app. As East pointed out, it’s no surprise that the app stopped working. I don’t have the right resources to evolve it beyond the original proposal.

Even if BeReal had already made these changes, it may not have been enough to win over marketers. BeReal isn’t making a fuss about them right now.

Marketers are not top priority

The team has not yet responded to individual requests for comment, but has posted a statement on its website regarding the platform’s current priorities.

BeReal is free to use and has no ads. You may be wondering if there are ads or how they think about app monetization, says the BeReal team. We want it to last as long as possible, but working with brands is not a priority for us.

That’s a clear stance on advertising.

For now, the BeReals tycoon asserts that a sustainable business can be set up without advertising dollars. Keep in mind it’s still early days for a company founded in 2020. Clearly, management is busy laying out a lot of the internal infrastructure needed to bring their ambitions to life. After all, BeReal has already raised $60 million in a Series B round in early 2022, according to a Digiday report last November, so there’s cash to spend or just run out.

The company currently has 108 employees, according to LinkedIn, and a notable recent hire was Damien Kieran, former chief privacy officer of Twitter, who was drawn to the company because of its products, People, and platform possibilities. he joined the company He resigned from Twitter in November after Elon Musk acquired the social network, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Also, according to BeReal’s website, there are still 10 vacancies across product and engineering roles.

The problem is that other social media apps have already copied BeReals USP.

East said BeReal needs to strengthen its appeal to creators and brands in order to regain its popularity. Without it, the lack of regular external investment and lack of variation in content will slowly push BeReal out of the social media world.

