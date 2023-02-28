Exploring the world’s ‘missing’ genomes





But while scientists have become increasingly aware of this, efforts to gather this information have been hampered by political tensions, economic crises and conflicts that have ravaged many countries in the region. The stigma attached to genetic diseases has often discouraged families from participating in research projects, but international aggregation initiatives like gnomAD encourage Middle Eastern countries to share the genomic data that exists. You don’t want to or have discovered that you can’t share.

As a result, the NIH’s new All of Us program is particularly focused on recruiting underrepresented groups, and through aggressive efforts to improve research diversity in Europe and the United States, we will seek to Some progress has been achieved. Genomics England has also commissioned a range of research studies to understand and find ways to overcome barriers to participation in genetics research for UK nationals of African or Caribbean descent.

“Some of the reasons for the lack of diversity in genomics research are due to how engagement and recruitment processes are performed,” says Henriques. “A meaningful dialogue with communities and populations excluded from research is important, as is improving ethnic representation in the clinical and research workforce, which has been shown to improve recruitment into research.” increase.”

But the future of genomics research looks more shaky, especially on the African continent. H3Africa has received $176 million ($147 million) in grants from the NIH and the Wellcome Trust over the past decade, but that funding stream ends in 2022 and its future is uncertain. It’s raw. There are reports of African professors who received funding as part of H3Africa, choosing to pivot away from human genetics to cheaper alternatives such as studying the genomes of drug-resistant bacteria. Others question the value of investing in genetic research, and such funds would be better spent on projects with more direct public health benefits, such as smoking cessation and healthy eating campaigns. I claim it’s good.

It could change perceptions if the 100,000 Genomes Project in Nigeria provides data that can be used directly for discovery and validation of new drug targets, but even this major initiative could be vulnerable to outside forces. There is a nature. 54gene, which is funding the project, is heavily funded by international investors, but the company is starting to struggle amid the global economic turmoil of 2022 and has lost 200 employees. was forced to lay off the company, reducing its value by $100 million ($83 million). .

But experts say it is imperative that we continue to find funding to invest in this research to improve the future of medicine around the world. We anticipate that one of the main outcomes will be physicians not using ethnicity when making clinical decisions.

“It’s been used in certain areas of medicine in the past, but a lot of data shows it’s bad on many levels,” she says. It discovers real differences, down to factors, and uses those concrete, objective means to guide decisions, rather than inferences from problematic ethnic backgrounds.”

Fatumo feels we are on the right track, noting that before the 100,000 Genomes Project in Nigeria, Africa’s largest sequencing study included just 6,400 people. . But he warns that there is still a long way to go.

“That’s a big difference, but to put things into perspective, a Nature paper calculated that 3 million genomes in Africa would need to be sequenced to fully capture the continent’s genetic diversity. there was,” he says. “We’ve seen a lot of talk, talk and talk to address genomic inequality, but much more needs to be done.”

