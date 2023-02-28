Snapchat launches its own chatbot ‘My AI’ powered by ChatGPT for Snapchat+ users





Popular social media app Snapchat on Monday launched its own chatbot called “My AI” using the latest version of OpenAI’s fast-growing generative text tool ChatGPT.

My AI is a custom chatbot, currently only available to Snapchat+ users. Users pay $3.99/month to access “limited and pre-release features.”

Snapchat calls the new pseudo-companions “fun and sidekicks.”

Snapchat said in a demo of My AI, “Chat about your day or write a haiku about your best friend.”

My AI can also recommend birthday gifts for friends, help users plan weekend trips, and suggest dinner recipes, Snapchat said in a press release announcing the new feature. increase.

According to the company, its chatbots can also be named.

Acceptable by professionals even with bugs

Professionals in various fields quickly adopted ChatGPT to create written content and even perform legal functions, using ChatGPT as an administrative assistant.

ChatGPT, which first became generally available in December, gained new users faster than the most popular consumer app ever created, with 57 million in its first month of availability. have monthly active users.

Initially, My AI will be available only to Snapchat+ users.snapchat

While experts are in awe of its capabilities, they are also concerned about the credibility that the generated text tool can occasionally spew out misinformation.

‘Vulnerable to hallucinations’

Snapchat warns, “Like all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucinations and can be tricked into saying anything.”

“Please note its many flaws. Sorry in advance!” Snapchat added.

The company stores user conversations in My AI and reviews them to improve accuracy. Encourage users not to share secrets with My AI or rely on My AI for advice.

At the same time, Snapchat is encouraging members to ask My AI for dinner and gift recommendations and help with weekend planning.

Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel says the company has embraced AI-powered chatbots as AI becomes more and more integrated into our daily lives.

“The big idea is to talk to AI every day, in addition to talking to friends and family every day,” he told The Verge. “And this is something that is well positioned as a messaging service.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/snapchat-chatgpt-my-ai-openai-chatbot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

