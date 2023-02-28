Apparel discounts on Amazon, Best Buy, and more





If you missed the Pokédex announcement, today is Pokémon Day! Yes, February 27th is the day the world celebrates all the magic emanating from Pikachu, Team Rocket, and the famous franchises that have delighted fans with Trading His Cards, video games, TV shows, and more. If you want to celebrate, enjoy the many Pokemon deals available on Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Pokemon is one of the world’s biggest pop cultures, so there are plenty of items featuring cute creatures to enjoy your way through a colorful world. If you’re an old-school fan who still enjoys face-to-face Poké Battles, Best Buy has a collection of Pokémon trading cards priced up to 20% off. If you’re looking for one, Amazon sells some Pokemon plush toys.

1. Best Buy Pokemon Trading Cards

Before the world first coveted colored Game Boy cartridges or hummed Saturday morning anime tunes, Pokémon was introduced in card form. However, trading cards are still a fan favorite and Best Buy lets you pick them up at up to 20% off. You can build a deck with it, currently retailing for $23.99. If you want a powerful hitter to add to your deck, the Pokémon GO Mewtwo V or Melmetal V Battle Decks retail for $3 to $11.99 with a list price of $14.99.

Save up to 20% on Select Pokemon Trading Cards at Best Buy

2. Pokemon plushies on Amazon

Let’s be honest, one of the biggest reasons Pokémon are so popular is because they’re cute. If you’ve ever wanted to have one of these adorable creatures by your bedside or in your game room, Amazon sells plenty of plush versions of the characters. You can get it in the form of an 8-inch plush for $24.99, 17% off. His new PokeFan can also collect recent creatures, such as Grookey from Pokémon Sword & Shield.

Buy Pokemon Stuffed Animals starting at $12.99 at Amazon

3. Target Pokemon Video Game

Pokemon games have come a long way since the Game Boy Color’s 2D adventures. At Target, you’ll find a wide variety of adventures currently available for Nintendo Switch. There is Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond, normally he sells for $59.99, but now he’s 23% off he’s selling for $45.99. A remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS title, Brilliant Diamond is a more traditional Pokémon game in which players compete to collect creatures and become gym leaders. For a more unique experience, the new Pokémon Snap is available with his 25% off for $44.99. The long-awaited sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic lets you explore lush landscapes and take eye-catching photos of Pokémon for your own collection.

buy pokemon games at target

4.GameStop Pokemon Accessories

If you’re already a fan of trading cards and video games, you can shop at GameStop to add some Pokémon goodies to your home. Gamers who play a variety of Pokémon titles on Nintendo Switch will appreciate the PowerA Pikachu Carrying Case. Not only does it feature the iconic Lightning Buddy on the front of the case, but it also holds up to 6 Switch game cartridges and uses insertable molds to house the smaller Nintendo Switch Lite console. Speaking of Pikachu, you can add an adorable smile to any home or work desk with his Jazwares Silver Pikachu Battle Figure, available for just $4.88. Released to mark his 25th anniversary in the franchise, the 3-inch figure celebrates his anniversary in Silver with the same color design.

Buy Pokemon accessories on GameStop

