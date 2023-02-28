Study outlines benefits of video games for brain development





Researchers want to know what role video games play in children’s cognitive function.

Norfolk, Virginia. Do video games have a positive effect on children? Researchers tackle curiosity in what they call ‘the biggest study’, examining links between video games, cognition and brain function .

Third grader Keone Orpilla loves video games. “[The] The goal of the game is to level up your character and find something called Double Fruit,” he explained as he prepared to play the game on his iPad.

Keone says he spends at least three hours a day playing games after school. On weekends, he may be playing games longer.

“I play trios, duos and solos,” he said. “You are in this place and you can’t feel anything except what you touch and what you see.”

Keone said some games require more thought than others. When he’s really into it, he’s focused on strategy.

“Yes, sometimes it’s quiet,” he said. “We need to know where and where they spawn.”

A young man like Keone is at the center of an article published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. To answer this question, compare video gamers and non-video gamers.

Spiegel serves as Acting President and Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

He gave his thoughts on previous studies and their results.

“They seem to indicate that different areas of the brain are biologically enhanced by video games in these areas,” he said.

Areas where video gamers performed better than non-video gamers were response inhibition and working memory.

Response inhibition “prevents us from saying or doing things we shouldn’t,” Spiegel explained.

In addition, medical experts say that working memory is the storage of information necessary for related tasks such as multitasking and concentration.

In this study, “Video games have been proposed to increase cognitive flexibility by providing skills that can be applied to a variety of cognitive tasks,” and found that “negative associations with mental health.” We are dealing with it.

For this medical article, researchers analyzed more than 2,000 9- and 10-year-olds nationwide and drew them from a pool called the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) Study. ABCD Bank is tracked for over 10 years.

“I think it’s a large study, and we’re following 9- and 10-year-olds for 10 years to see what their cognitive and behavioral abilities are going to be when they’re 19.” says Spiegel. “I think it will be very influential.

But Spiegel pointed out this caveat after reading the study. “At this point, we don’t know if this study can say ‘all types of video games help these cognitive functions,’ so different genres of video games need to be investigated separately,” he said. said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends limiting video games to one to two hours per day for older children. But Dr. Spiegel believes that could be fixed, based on research like that on cognitive function.

“Because in general you can’t label behavior as black and white,” he added.

