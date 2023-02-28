BITE Guest Trends | Use AI to Find the Best Font Combinations Faster





Experienced designers tend to develop a sixth sense over time about which combinations work and which don’t. Typefaces come to life when they are well combined. We implicitly know when we’ve found the perfect match and when we haven’t. I also know that I spent too much time pondering these decisions.

And here, with the number of typefaces available increasing daily and brands under constant pressure to stay fresh, AI could be a real game changer. By digesting vast amounts of information, the software presents designers with the best options according to given search parameters, coming up with amazingly fun combinations without the pain of hours of research and prototyping. increase.

Monotype has developed AI algorithms to increase both the depth and breadth of these font pairing suggestions. Our AI engine has been trained on tens of thousands of typefaces and is built on real world design decisions made by real designers. This makes the generation of font pairing suggestions easier and more integrated. This new technology gives designers one-click access to typography and expertise.

So far, we’ve focused our AI training on what we call “harmonious pairs”, sans and serif typefaces with similar features and structure. In the future, we plan to expand this to include a variety of typefaces in more contrasting genres. Using your brand’s primary font selection as a starting point, the AI ​​engine will come up with options that you might not have considered before. Instead of removing human talent, this tool gives designers inspiration and insight while helping with font combination selection speed and quality.

By incorporating machine learning into my work, I have seen first-hand how AI can support designers and enhance their creativity. Just as Adobe helped unlock new creative possibilities in his early 1990s, AI-enabled design tools can redefine what art is possible in his 2020s. With these tools, I frequently found font combinations that I never would have thought of or had to manually search for hours to find.

Ultimately, the introduction of this powerful new technology does not exclude human talent from the creative process. Harnessing the latest advances in AI, designers can greatly enhance their capabilities and open up new kinds of data-driven serendipitous discoveries. This time it’s a new kind of pairing between humans and machines.

