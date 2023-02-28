Working Hybrid: How Next-Generation Audio Quality is Redefining the Virtual Meeting Experience





Life on back-to-back calls can be taxing.

Noisy environments, poor audio, dropouts: all of these can take their toll.

We all know that hybrid work is fully entrenched, so the challenge is to make these virtual meeting experiences as high quality and ear friendly as possible.

It’s your hardware’s chance to shine. Your choice of speakers and microphone is just as important as the software that connects everything.

It’s about making sure everyone feels heard and heard. It descrambles all possible frequencies in the natural range of your voice, delivering a dramatically stronger audio experience.

Speech clarity is essential to making every employee feel like they are in a hybrid meeting, said senior vice president of collaboration solutions at global integrated audio and video vendor Jabra. As one Aurangzeb Khan said:

Hybrid work has changed the way meetings are held, and now 80% of all meetings are fully remote or hybrid. Employees need a speakerphone designed to handle their busy day-to-day tasks, including conference calls, direct calls, streaming media, and presentations.

That’s why the Jabras Speak2 series features advanced full-duplex audio, creating natural two-way conversations as if everyone talking was there.

The plug-and-play product is equipped with 4 beamforming microphones with innovative background noise reduction technology. Voice level normalization technology eliminates the need to raise your voice. For Speak2 75, it is designed with ultra-wideband audio.

The professional and portable device is packaged in a stylish contemporary design and, for the Speak2 75, features the world’s first 360-degree Ring Light Microphone Quality Indicator (MQI).

You can see at a glance how well the user’s voice is being picked up. When clear, the MQI lights bright green. The MQI flashes orange if the user’s voice is not being picked up properly or is muffled.

Instead of taking advice from others in meetings and conversations, users can make adjustments in advance.

Each Speak2 product is designed to work with all major virtual conferencing platforms, allowing users to confidently join calls and meetings from anywhere without worrying about poor audio quality or connectivity issues. can.

Some speakerphones don’t allow both sides to speak and hear at the same time, but Khan says conversations are better when they flow naturally.

Four beamforming microphones and state-of-the-art digital signal processing algorithms make it easy to exploit every change in tone of voice and detect every nuance. It’s not what you say, but how you say it. This means that users are heard whether they speak quietly, confidently or enthusiastically. They can be themselves and speak in a way that is most natural to them.

Of course, design is also important.

Jabras’ iconic and beloved original Speak series has a new pack shape.

Modern, minimal, and for the Speak2 75, with brushed aluminum details and custom-designed speaker fabrics, the range looks sleeker than ever, and is compact, durable, and a great addition to your messy kitchen. Enough to throw in for use or deep work. bag.

Importantly, the plastics used in our products are sourced from post-consumer recycled resources (PCR). This demonstrates Jabra’s strong and evolving sustainability certification.

The entire Speak2 series is also the first to feature both USB C and USB A connectors on the same cable. This is a highly underrated feature in today’s busy world and one that is future proof.

No more searching the office for the right adapter. Get a new device and everything will work fine.

Sounds good..!

Visit Jabra to learn more about how Jabra can help you and your customers’ businesses harness the power of hybrid working.

