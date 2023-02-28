The Dusty is Mondraker’s first gravel bike and it’s electric





Mondraker launches its first electric gravel bike, the Dusty, and claims it can handle long distances and technical riding with equal confidence.

The mountain bike brand says the full-carbon Dusty has plenty of payload and range for a bikepacking trip (said to be 180km at 2,400m altitude).

Meanwhile, Mondraker says the compact rear triangle, dropper seatpost and suspension fork help with comfort and control on test terrain.

The electric gravel bike is built around a Mondrakers Stealth Air Carbon frame and Dusty carbon fork. The lightest model weighs 12.6kg.

Prices increase from 4,499 / 4,999 for the Dusty R to 8,799 / 9,999 for the Dusty XR.

Integrated MAHLE motor and battery

The Mahle system is hidden in the downtube.mondraker

The three Dusty models share the Mahle X20 system e-bike motor and 350Wh battery. It is mounted internally and cannot be removed from the bike for charging.

The Mahle X20 motor is integrated into the rear hub and delivers up to 55Nm of torque with 3 levels of assistance.

Peak power, sensitivity and acceleration for each level can be customized via the MySmartBike smartphone app.

The rider’s pedaling-related assist percentage varies from 25% at Level 1 to 50% at Level 2 and from 75% to 200% at Level 3, depending on rider input.

The ebike display is integrated into the top tube.mondraker

The MAHLE X20 system is based on torque (the rider’s pedaling force) rather than cadence. This means that at Level 3 the motor assist is proportional to the rider’s effort, making pedaling feel more natural, according to Mondraker.

Dusty’s top tube contains the main display. It displays battery and assist levels with LED lights and features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

Mondraker says the Mahle E185 X20 Range Extender (available separately) weighs just 1kg and increases range by 50%.

new full carbon frame

The Dustys silhouette is sophisticated for an e-gravel bike.mondraker

Mondraker claims the Stealth Air carbon frame features dropped seatstays to dampen vibrations on rough trails. Together with the short 425mm chainstays, the seatstays give the bike more control over the rear end, according to the brand.

With a relatively long reach and a slack 70-degree head angle, Mondraker says the gravel bike is comfortable for day-long adventures.

Although spec’d for a 1x drivetrain, the Dusty is compatible with double chainring setups. It can accommodate gravel tires up to 47mm wide and should be plenty for most adventures.

Brake and gear cables are routed inside the bar, stem and Dusty carbon fork. It has mounts for additional bottle cages and a front rack for increased carrying capacity.

Mondraker Dusty Geometry Mondraker Dusty Specs and Pricing

Mondraker says Dusty remains comfortable and stable on the trail.mondraker

The entry-level Dusty R is outfitted with a SRAM Rival 111 drivetrain, MDK-XG1 wheels, Maxxis Rambler EXO 700 x 40c tires and OnOff components.

The mid-tier Dusty RR pairs a SRAM Rival eTap 112 drivetrain, Mavic Allroad wheels, 40mm Maxxis Rambler EXO tires and an OnOff finishing kit.

The top-of-the-line Dusty XR is equipped with a SRAM Force eTap AXS 112 drivetrain and Mavic Allroad Pro Carbon SL wheels, shod with 45mm Maxxis Rambler EXO tires.

The XR also features gravel bike suspension via a 40mm-travel RockShox Rudy Ultimate fork, while a RockShox Reverb XPLR AXS seatpost offers 75mm of drop.

However, you lose the extra bottle cage and front rack mounts in this decidedly clunky configuration.

Mondraker Dusty XR

A dropper post and Rockshox fork are the hallmarks of the Dusty XR.mondraker

Frame: Dusty Stealth Air Carbon Fork: RockShox Rudy Ultimate, 40mm Travel Motor: Mahle X20 Drive Unit, IX350Wh Battery Groupset: SRAM Force eTap AXS / X01 Eagle mullet, 12 Speed ​​Wheelset: Mavic Allroad Pro Carbon SL Disc Tyres: Maxxis Rambler , 700c x 45mm, tubeless ready Price: 8,799 / 9,999 Mondraker Dusty RR

The Dusty RR is somewhere in between.mondraker

Frame: Dusty Stealth Air Carbon Fork: Stealth Air Carbon Rigid Fork Motor: Mahle X20 Drive Unit with IX350Wh Battery Groupset: SRAM Rival XPLR eTap AXS, 12 Speed ​​Wheelset: Mavic Allroad Disc Tires: Maxxis Rambler, 700c x 40mm, Tubeless Ready Price: 5,499 / 6,299 Mondraker Dusty R

The entry-level Dusty has gravel khaki notes.mondraker

Frame: Dusty Stealth Air Carbon Fork: Stealth Air Carbon Rigid Fork Motor: Mahle X20 Drive Unit, IX350Wh Battery Groupset: SRAM Rival 1, 11 Speed ​​Wheelset: MDK-XG1 Rims on Novatec D041 Hubs Tires: Maxxis Rambler, 700c x 40mm , tubeless compatible Price: 4,499 / 4,999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bikeradar.com/news/mondraker-dusty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos