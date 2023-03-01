How Kerv helps businesses get the most out of Microsoft Teams





Communication stacks have evolved for some time. All business leaders recognize the need for consistent and unified communication within their workforce to ensure continued productivity. But as trends such as hybrid and remote work emerge, bridging the gap between his members of a distributed staff is becoming more complicated.

As a result, businesses are rapidly moving toward complete communication and collaboration tools built to connect staff in evolving digital workspaces. At the forefront of this movement is Microsoft Teams, an all-in-one collaboration ecosystem for hybrid work.

Recently, I sat down with Rufus Grig, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Kerv, to discuss his insights on the growing impact of Teams and the challenges faced by companies introducing telephony into the Teams landscape.

Why Teams? The Lasting Impact of Microsoft Teams

Teams is not the only unified communication and collaboration solution on the market today, but it has quickly become one of the top competitors in the space. Today, the platform boasts over 280 million users of his, a growing number, and relies on Teams as a complete UCaaS service.

Microsoft may not have the most comprehensive calling solutions built into the Teams system, but through Direct Routing and Operator Connect, it offers businesses the opportunity to implement their own solutions. But why are so many companies going this route rather than simply looking at another provider? According to Grig, there are many reasons.

Perhaps most importantly, Microsoft 365 is already firmly established in many companies’ technology ecosystems. Before Teams, countless organizations used Microsoft productivity, business intelligence, and cloud-based tools to manage their day-to-day tasks. Being able to build his UCaaS system into that existing landscape is a great opportunity for the brand.

With Teams, companies have the opportunity to extend the capabilities available to Teams without having to deal with multiple vendors and distributed tools. Additionally, Teams offers businesses the opportunity to harness a wide range of communication capabilities, from video to voice to messaging to file sharing, all in one easy-to-use space.

As Grig told me, I think it’s only natural that companies would want to take the tools they already have for various other communication media and implement a telephony platform as well.

Voice-enabled Microsoft Teams challenges

Leveraging Microsoft Teams for your phone may be a popular choice in today’s world, but it’s not without its challenges. For businesses that don’t have access to the features they need from Microsoft Teams calling plans, access to voice services means considering various workaround options.

For many companies, the problem begins with a disconnect between the IT and telecom landscapes. Although these two environments often overlap, managing IT tools is often a bit different than dealing with standard communication systems. Combining Teams with telephony means figuring out how to leverage all the right telephony features within a platform that wasn’t built primarily for voice conversations.

As Grig pointed out, the telephony platform within Teams is amazing, especially considering how long it took Microsoft to get it up and running. However, it lacks many of the mature features that more established telephony platforms can offer. The user needs to find a workaround to handle the hunt her group and transfer the call. A little clunky in that location.

Programming and scripting experts may have no problem creating communication systems from scratch using PowerShell, but not all companies have access to this technical knowledge. For SMBs, the best option is generally to find a vendor that can handle the technical components using direct routing. Direct Routing allows businesses to bring more advanced telephony providers into Teams with minimal effort.

But business leaders need to find the right partners who can simplify their path to Teams-based voice.

What to look for in a Teams Voice partner

Finding the right Teams voice partner can be a complicated task for some companies. There are many things to consider. First, business leaders should work with vendors that can provide enterprise-grade telephony that integrates seamlessly with Teams. Whether a user is accessing the platform from her Mac, PC, or mobile device, it’s important to have services that work naturally within Teams.

User experience is essential not only for improving employee engagement and performance, but also for global adoption of the right tools. At the same time, the right Teams voice provider goes beyond just providing access to basic voice. Many businesses want access to more advanced features such as the ability to record calls in a compliant manner, manage administration from a single portal, and easily unlock new features. Other key factors that businesses need to consider include:

Availability: Unplanned phone system downtime can be a serious problem for your business. The best solution ensures that businesses can continue to make and receive calls that matter to their brand even if MS Teams goes down. Scalability: As more business interactions take place in Teams, companies need to think about the next stage of their technology stack. A vendor that can provide contact center solution, help desk, and service integration can be important. Analytics and Insights: In any environment, businesses need to be able to monitor what is happening in their communications. Insights into call performance, productivity, and other key metrics help companies take the next step in their transformation journey. How Kerv Helps Customers

As one of the leaders in Microsoft Teams direct routing services for voice, Kerv helps businesses unlock the power of telephony within their Teams instance with less effort. The company not only offers excellent enterprise-grade telephony, but also the opportunity to get started quickly and easily with automated PowerShell scripts that eliminate the need for an SBC.

Through its Voxivo4Teams solution, Kerv provides enterprises with convenient access to implementation guidance and support, gets them up and running quickly, and provides a supervisor portal that allows users to make changes with just a few clicks. Offers. Additionally, a business leader will now have everything he needs in one space, from PBX functionality to hunt groups, IVR, and compliant recording.

Read more about how Kerv is bridging the gap between Teams and telephony.

