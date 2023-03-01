



Newswise — The MBA program at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business is now designated STEM in recognition of its analytical, data-driven curricula.

A STEM certification recognizes the value of a degree for those who want to work in business analytics and technology-driven companies, said Rosellina Ferraro, assistant dean of the MBA program. “Her STEM-designated MBA program at The Smith School offers a curriculum that focuses on technology and data analytics skills, complementing them with leadership and strategic thinking skills to better prepare future business leaders. Be prepared to make good business decisions.”

Issues around AI integration permeate coursework, and courses such as Data-Driven Decision Models, Data Analytics, and Strategic and Transformational IT build strong foundational expertise.

Full-time and flex MBA students interested in cutting-edge technology innovation can also earn the Smith Graduate Certificate in Technology Management as an elective track in their second year. This program prepares public and private sector leaders to identify, migrate and leverage new technologies across organizations and markets. Students explore practical challenges in technology development and adoption, learn best practices in R&D management and innovation, understand the interface between public policy and private enterprise in science and technology, and develop emergent technologies from concept to commercial use. Create a strategy to This certificate can also be obtained as an independent academic qualification.

“Our STEM certification demonstrates that employers who graduate from our program understand how to uncover insights from data to drive value creation.” Netamoe, Associate Dean of Career Services at Smith School, said. “This is a valuable skill for organizations whose competitive advantage depends on data analytics capabilities, well beyond technology sectors such as consulting, finance, retail and consumer products.”

The STEM Designated Program also allows students from outside the United States to qualify for an additional 24 months of Optional Practical Training (OPT).

For more information, visit the school’s homepage for Diplomas in Full-time MBA, Flex MBA, Online MBA, Executive MBA, and Technical Management Programs.

