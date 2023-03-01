Microsoft Windows 11 update puts AI at center stage





CNN—

Microsoft rolled out a Windows 11 update on Tuesday that puts the new AI-powered Bing feature front and center in one of the operating system’s most widely used features: the taskbar. Despite some recent controversy.

With this update, AI tools are now accessible from the Windows search box, giving users direct access to files and settings, and web queries. According to the company, the search bar has more than 500 million monthly users, making it the go-to place to eventually bring new features to more users. (Preview versions of AI tools are still available on a limited basis.)

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it was looking for ways to throttle its Bings AI chatbot after users highlighted responses ranging from inaccurate to emotionally reactive. Despite these early issues, the company, as a whole for CNN, said he was very happy with people’s experience with the product and continues to learn from feedback.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s chief product officer, told CNN ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. He likened the changes in AI coming to PCs to how keyboards and mice changed the way we interact with computers.

However, only users of the new Bing Preview will have immediate access to additional AI features. The company will continue to add users to the preview who have signed up for the new Bing waitlist. Panay wants to scale up carefully and responsibly.

Last year, Microsoft announced several AI-powered Windows 11 features. For example, the ability to quiet background noises such as a lawnmower or a baby crying on a video call, or auto-framing the camera to follow the speaker’s movements. We’ve also automated some of our accessibility tools, such as live video captions.

The company’s AI efforts are only growing. Earlier this year, Microsoft confirmed it was investing billions in OpenAI, the company behind the viral AI chatbot tool ChatGPT. Microsoft released his AI chatbot tool in early February. According to Microsoft, in 169 countries he has 1 million people tried it. The company has since expanded to mobile his app and Skype in the Bing and Edge browsers.

But according to Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moore Insights and Strategy, adding it to the Windows search bar is a sign of the company’s confidence and its commitment to go all-in on AI. It reflects a greater effort.

Bing integration is just one of several important updates coming to Windows 11. Microsoft is also taking steps to improve the Windows experience for Apple and Samsung users.

Apple users will now be able to receive iOS alerts and messages directly on their Windows 11 devices, potentially losing Apple’s closed ecosystem. (Android users have been able to receive messages on their Windows devices since his 2018.) However, the new iOS support is limited to replying to group iMessages and sending media like photos and videos in messages. It does not correspond.

Microsoft said the move to add iOS Messages to PCs was not done in direct partnership with Apple. Instead, it’s done via Bluetooth technology. According to Moorhead, Apple is very reluctant to expose his iMessage API to vendors like Microsoft, which could improve the Windows experience.

This is what customers need and want, so they designed it to make sure it’s available to users on the Microsoft side, Panay said. I know you need his iPhone to work on his PC. [want] To do everything I can to help them do so.

Microsoft is making it easy for users of Samsung devices to activate their phone’s personal hotspot with one click from within their PC’s Wi-Fi network list. Also added is his recent website feature that allows users to transfer browser sessions from smartphones to Windows PCs.

