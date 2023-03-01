Client-side encryption extended to Gmail and Calendar





We constantly hear from our customers that data privacy is a top priority. That’s why we build state-of-the-art security and privacy protection technologies into our products to keep your data private and safe. Google AI works for you, automatically stopping the majority of online threats before they emerge. For example, Gmail automatically blocks over 99.9% of spam, phishing, and malware for him. These defenses, along with proprietary encryption capabilities such as client-side encryption (CSE), help customers such as Groupe Le Monde, PwC, and Verizon. , meet security, privacy, compliance, and digital sovereignty requirements.

Last year we enabled CSE for Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Meet, and today we’re excited to announce the general availability of CSE for Gmail and Calendar. who can access it? We recognize the importance of sovereign control to our customers and are accelerating the delivery of these encryption capabilities to help our customers maintain control of their data and meet their regulatory compliance needs.

Ensure complete control of your data for the most challenging regulations

The expansion of CSE capabilities across Google Workspace significantly eases the compliance burden for businesses and public sector organizations. This gives organizations a high level of confidence that third parties, including Google and foreign governments, cannot access sensitive data. Workspace already encrypts data at rest and in transit using secure-by-design cryptographic libraries. Client-side encryption takes this encryption capability to the next level by giving customers sole control over their encryption keys, giving them complete control over all access to their data. Starting today, users can send and receive emails, communicate with internal colleagues and external parties, knowing that sensitive data (including inline images and attachments) is encrypted before reaching Google servers. You can create conference events.

Users can continue to collaborate across other critical apps in Google Workspace, and IT and security teams can ensure sensitive data is compliant with regulations. Customers control and have access to encryption keys and identity management services, so sensitive data cannot be decrypted by Google or other external entities.

One of the key use cases for CSE in this context is to help organizations subject to regulatory requirements, such as PwC, remain compliant by meeting the highest level of encryption needs for certain types of communications. is to

We’ve been looking for a while for the ability to ensure that encrypted communications are inaccessible to third parties, including technology providers. It looks like it stands on its own. This helps organizations stay compliant in a world of ever-changing data regulations. Making these features available across Google Workspace is a pivotal moment for us. We are excited to continue to benefit from the efficient work that Workspace provides, while maintaining the trust our customers have in keeping their sensitive data confidential and compliant. ” Director of Technology at PwC.

One of our global telecommunications customers, Verizon, leverages CSE to maintain complete control over sensitive data, helping customers in highly regulated industries while maintaining organizational compliance. This opens the door for the company to deliver superior customer experiences by extending the level of data protection and privacy to its clients.

Verizon adheres to governance requirements related to access to sensitive data while providing the best experience and deepest trust. Russell Reeder, who works with Google to develop new encryption solutions and is director of collaboration and mobility at Verizon, said:

