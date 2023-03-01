Google Chrome’s latest optimization lets you watch YouTube for 18 hours on your M2 MacBook Pro





The latest version of the Google Chrome browser designed for Mac includes optimizations designed to preserve battery life. In a blog post shared today, Google claims he can use a 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro running Chrome to browse the internet for 17 hours or watch YouTube for his 18 hours on a single full charge. says it can.

Improved energy saver mode cuts down on unnecessary background tasks, giving you an extra 30 minutes of browsing time. Google uses the M2 from his MacBook Pro as an example, but the company says even those with older Macs will see better performance.

To improve battery life, Google tweaked iframes to consume less energy, tweaked JavaScript timers to wake up the CPU less frequently, streamlined data structures to optimize access, and eliminated unnecessary redraws. I’ve made some changes to remove it.

We plan to continue optimizing Energy Saver Mode in the future. The Chrome browser for Mac can be downloaded from his website at Google and uses the 110 version released last week.

