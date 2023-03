3 UVA health discoveries nominated for biggest biomedical advances of 2022

Not one, but three UVA Health discoveries have been selected to compete for the title of Biggest Biomedical Advancement of 2022 in the STAT Health news site’s annual STAT Madness Bracket Tournament. It’s the fifth year in a row that UVA health discoveries have been recognized as one of the most important years.

STAT Madness is like a scientific version of the NCAA basketball tournament. Voting is open to the public and starts today. https://www.statnews.com/feature/stat-madness/bracket-2023/. A new round will be held each week with winners advancing until a final winner is determined. You can vote once a day.

UVA has taken 3 of the 64 spots in this year’s tournament. Here are three candidates, all coming from the UVAs School of Medicine:

Fighting Alzheimer’s: UVA neuroscience researchers led by Dr. John Lukens have discovered a molecule in the brain responsible for orchestrating the immune system’s response to Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. This could allow doctors to strengthen the body’s ability to fight these and other devastating neurological diseases. This molecule instructs immune cells called microglia to clear the plaque buildup associated with Alzheimer’s disease and prevent the buildup of debris that causes MS. This discovery allows physicians to enhance microglial activity to treat or protect against accumulation of toxicities that are thought to cause memory loss and impaired motor control in neurodegenerative diseases.

Stop the spread of breast cancer: An unhealthy gut causes changes in normal breast tissue that help breast cancer spread to other parts of the body, a study from the UVA Cancer Center revealed. The gut microbiome, the naturally occurring microorganisms, can be disrupted by poor diet, prolonged antibiotic use, obesity, or other factors. Researchers led by UVA Melanie R. Rutkowski, PhD, found that it reprograms vital immune cells in healthy breast tissue called mast cells to help spread cancer. The discovery could help scientists develop ways to prevent breast cancer from spreading to other parts of the body.

Heart failure prevention: Loss of male sex chromosomes as many men age can damage heart muscle and lead to fatal heart failure, new study from UVA’s Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D. became clear in The findings may help explain why men, on average, die several years younger than women. A new finding suggests that men suffering from his Y-chromosome loss, which is estimated to include 40% of him at age 70, may particularly benefit from existing drugs that target dangerous tissue scarring. suggests.

As the STAT Madness tournament progresses, don’t forget Hoo followers come back every day to vote. Bookmark that bracket at https://www.statnews.com/feature/stat-madness/bracket-2023/! And to keep up with the latest medical research news from UVA, subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog. please.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.uvahealth.com/2023/03/01/3-uva-health-discoveries-nominated-for-2022s-biggest-biomedical-advance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos