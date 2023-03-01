Samsung Galaxy Book3 Sale: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series Launches in India, Get Galaxy Buds2 and New Laptop for just Rs 1999





South Korean smartphone maker Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Book3 series at its recent tech launch event. The long-awaited laptops in the series, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 are now available for purchase in India.

Prices for Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 series of laptops start at Rs 1,14,990. All three of his laptops from the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series work with Windows 11 Home OS.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 series new laptops can be purchased on the brand’s official website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 are the tech giant’s new premium PCs. This series is designed for users who want seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware.

Samsung is also offering exciting deals for the purchase of Galaxy Book3 series laptops.

The tech giant is offering a discount of up to Rs 49,700 as a trade-in offer in exchange for old devices on new laptops. Samsung is also offering Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 7,999 for just Rs 1,999 when you buy the Galaxy Book3 laptop. Samsung has brought a foldable design to the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 weighs less than 1.8 kg and sports a compact aluminum body. Available in graphite and beige, this convertible laptop is portable and ready to go anywhere. With Samsung’s S Pen, you can turn bright ideas into inspiring content by simply flipping the screen. Sketch, draw, and fine-tune your photos and videos with sharp detail and incredible precision.

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, this laptop tends to handle intense workloads and can even run smoothly while playing fast-paced games.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200MP Camera Launches At Rs 1.25 L, Galaxy Book3 Announced Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra With 200MP Camera Launches At Rs 1.25 L, Galaxy Book3 Announced

Samsung launched three new smartphones in its Galaxy S23 lineup on Wednesday. The tech giant has also announced new laptops in the Galaxy Book3 series.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung is the first to introduce a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, capturing epic moments with incredible accuracy.

Powered by Android 13, One UI 5.1

The new Samsung S23 Ultra runs on Android 13, One UI 5.1 and the base model of the smartphone is available from Rs 1,24,999.

Introducing the Galaxy S23 and S23+

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S23 and S23+. These come with the iconic rear camera design. Both smartphones run smoothly on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+: Nightography, triple camera setup

The smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a triple camera setup with 12MP ultra-wide dual pixel, 50MP wide camera and 10MP telephoto.

