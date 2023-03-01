Twitter is down, leaving many users unable to access their timelines [Update: Fixed]





The social network Twitter is currently in a global outage, with most users unable to update or even load their timeline feeds in some cases. Neither the Twitter website nor the Twitter iPhone app is working properly.

Sending tweets works within the app, but in many cases the timeline is not working, so only the creator can see the tweets. Twitter search doesn’t work either. His website at Down Detector has thousands of reports of outages.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but Twitter carried out its fourth layoff over the weekend, cutting 10% of its remaining workforce. The layoffs reportedly hit several departments, including advertising and infrastructure engineering, leaving the company with fewer than 2,000 employees. It was about 7,500 when Elon Musk took over.

Update: The Following feed is still down, but some users are reporting that they are now seeing the For you feed, which algorithmically aggregates suggested Tweets from unfollowed accounts.

Update 2: Reportedly, Timeline is now restored and both the Twitter app and website are working as expected.

