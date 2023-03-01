SRAM’s 2nd generation Force AXS electronic groupset takes cues from the Rival and improves the front derailleur





The new SRAM Force eTap AXS groupset features updated shifters, cranksets and front derailleurs with new glossy graphics.

There has been a naming convention change and SRAM has dropped eTap from the groupset name, henceforth simply SRAM Force AXS.

SRAM has made minimal or no changes to many other components for the second generation of their second-tier 12-speed electric road bike groupset.

SRAM introduced the Force eTap AXS 12 speed in 2019. This is not long after the Red eTap AXS, which goes beyond its scope. The Force eTap AXS shares many of the features of the Red Wireless 12 Speed ​​groupset, but is more affordable.

Competitor eTap AXS was released in April 2021. Many brands are touting the Rival eTap AXS as an electronic groupset option for mid-tier bikes, and it’s safe to say that the Rival occupies a lot of the space previously occupied by Force.

Here’s a detailed look at each component of the 2nd generation Force AXS 12 speed groupset, their weight and price. Check out our first ride review of the Liam Cahills SRAM Force AXS and our evaluation of the new groupset.

6 important things to know about the new SRAM Force AXS We offer a wide range of different groupset configurations to suit different riding styles: double chainring, single ring, double ring wide, single ring wide and XPLR redesigned. Modified shifters are more compact, but lose brake bite point adjustment and wired Blip compatibility The standard chainset and power meter are one-piece direct mounts like the Red and can be used with a separate spider and No bolt-on chainrings. AXS Ready Road and MTB Groupset New Glossy Graphics SRAM Force AXS Chainset

New graphics, new chainset and smaller shifter body are the hallmarks of the 2023 SRAM Force AXS groupset.Liam Cahill / Our Media

Aside from the new graphics, the biggest changes we’ll see on the SRAM Force AXS groupset are the standard 1x and double cranksets and a new range of power meters.

These look like Red Level chainsets (even functionally) just without the shiny highlights.

Cranksets (with the exception of the wide double chainring option) have gone from using individual chainrings bolted to the crankarm spiders to one-piece units like the one used on SRAM Red. It connects to the crank using SRAM’s direct mount interface.

SRAM says this not only increases stiffness, but also makes for a lighter and more durable unit. For the double ring option this means that both chainrings must be replaced as a unit and if you want to change the ratio you cannot buy just one chainring.

The double-sided power meter and chainring must be replaced separately.Felix Smith/Our Media

There are power meter options across a range of configurations. Like the Red, the double chainring non-wide option has a double-sided power meter built into the chainring. This means that if you need to replace the chainrings on your power meter chainset, you should also replace the power meter.

Like the Red power meter, SRAM is offering a new power meter with the same ratio for a 50% trade-in.

There’s also the option to purchase a left-side crank arm, single-sided power meter that’s on par with the Rival AXS power meter, but the arm is made from carbon fiber and matches the rest of the Force AXS groupset.

Apart from the non-wide double chainset power meters which measure left and right power separately, all other SRAM Force Level power meters are single sided and measure left side power only.

SRAM Force AXS 2 Chainring Chainset/Power Meter

The standard chainset has carbon fiber crank arms. SRAM

The standard SRAM Force AXS double chainset has new high gloss Force looking carbon fiber crank arms and works with a DUB bottom bracket. Available in 50/37t, 48/35t, 46/33t options and upgradeable to a power meter. Crank lengths range from 165mm to 177.5mm.

You can purchase a chainset with a double-sided power meter installed, or you can purchase a power meter as a separate add-on to a non-instrumented chainset. Both claim an accuracy of +/- 1.5%.

Power Meter Price (without BB): 772 / $800 / 856 Without Power Meter Price (without BB): 295 / $275 / 330 SRAM Force AXS Wide 2 Chainring Chainset/Power Meter

A wide crankset makes little difference. SRAM

The wide options are unchanged from the previous generation force wide, with the exception of the graphics. As before, it moves the chainline from the standard chainset to his 2.5mm outboards for more tire clearance and offers his 43/30t chainring combination for gravel riders.

The SRAM Force AXS Wide chainset uses separate crank spiders and chainrings instead of the standard double chainset’s one-piece unit. SRAM says there’s a single-sided power meter option that adds less than 40g of extra weight.

Price without power meter (no BB): 565 / $585 / 632 Price without power meter (no BB): 295 / $275 / 330 SRAM Force 1 AXS single chainring chainset/power meter

The 1x crankset is available with or without a power meter. SRAM

Like the double chainring option, the (standard-spacing) Force 1 AXS chainset is available with or without a power meter and uses direct mount spiderless chainrings.

Available with 38t, 40t, 42t, 44t, 46t, 48t or 50t chainrings. The 48t and 50t options are aero profiles. Unlike the double chainring power meter, the instrumented version only measures power on the left side.

Power Meter Price (without BB): 565 / $585 / 632 Without Power Meter Price (without BB): 295 / $275 / 330 SRAM Force 1 AXS Wide Single Chainring Chainset/Power Meter

This crankset shifts the chainline to the right. SRAM

Finally, the SRAM Force 1 AXS Wide chainset shifts the chainline to the right, similar to the double chainring option. Compatible with 135mm, 142mm or Boost rear axle spacing and road or MTB bottom brackets. The power meter option is single sided and measures power on the left side only. Available chainring sizes are 38t, 40t, 42t, 44t and 46t.

Price without power meter (without BB): 565 / $585 / 632 Price without power meter (without BB): 295 / $275 / 330 SRAM Force AXS HRD shifter

The shifter gets updated ergonomics.Felix Smith/Our Media

SRAM scaled down their Force AXS shifters and the new generation got a more compact body and a profile with a ribbed hood for grip. SRAM says this makes it easier to use with a wider range of hand sizes.While the brake bite point adjustment found on previous generation levers has been removed, the reach is also adjustable.

The new design is comparable to the Rival AXS but features carbon brake levers rather than the Rivals alloy version.

The brake lever is carbon.Felix Smith/Our Media

The shift paddles have been redesigned to reduce the risk of pinching fingers, are easier to use, and feature new Force graphics on the levers. A single HE per shifter is powered by a CR2032 coin cell battery, which SRAM says will last about two years of shifting.

Like the Rival AXS, SRAM has reduced the range of extras available for levers, so wired Blips satellite shifters are not available, only wireless versions that can link up to three sets to the derailleur.

Brake calipers are unchanged.Felix Smith/Our Media

Brake calipers and hoses are included with the shift/brake lever assembly, but rotors are not included. SRAM has revised how they build their new generation calipers with a rolling change in early 2020. Otherwise the design is unchanged.

These are now made in two pieces instead of one, allowing for more precise machining of the piston bore, SRAM said. This should result in better piston retraction after prolonged braking and less brake friction.

Price (each): 228 / $350 / 255 SRAM Force AXS Rear Derailleur

The rear derailleur is mechanically unchanged.Felix Smith/Our Media

Aside from the new graphics, the rear derailleur is the same as the previous generation and incorporates SRAM’s Orbit fluid damper to ensure chain retention and a quieter ride. Compatible with single and double chainrings and cassettes with maximum sprockets from 28 to 36 teeth.

Like the old Force rear derailleur, it’s the brains of the outfit, with buttons that allow you to access trim adjustments and configure your groupset from the AXS phone app.

Price (without battery): 302 / $377 / 360 SRAM Force XPLR AXS Rear Derailleur

The XPLR derailleur continues the technology of its predecessor. SRAM

The XPLR rear derailleur also carries over the features of its predecessor, allowing it to run a 10-36t or 10-44t cassette on a single-ring chainset.

Price (without battery): 306 / $369 / 343 SRAM Force AXS Front Derailleur

Redesigned front derailleur.Felix Smith/Our Media

In addition to the redesigned double-ring chainset, SRAM also made subtle changes to the profile of the front derailleur cage. It features a yaw design that means you don’t have to adjust the derailleur position when shifting the cassette up or down, unlike the Shimano Di2 front derailleur.

SRAM says the new cage design should also reduce chain friction for quieter shifting.

Price (no battery): 198 / $243 / 222 SRAM Force AXS Wide Front Derailleur

Force AXS Wide requires a dedicated front derailleur. SRAM

Riders using wide double chainsets will need a wide front derailleur to match the wide chainline. The wide front derailleur increases tire clearance and is designed to work with wide chainset 43/30t chainrings.

Price (without batteries): 198 / $243 / 222 NEW 4 BATTERY CHARGER

The charging block uses a USB-C cable. SRAM

The standard SRAM AXS battery charger only takes 1 battery, but if you’re a big power hog, it features a USB-C connector that charges 4 batteries in 60 minutes, the same amount of time as the current 1 battery. There is a new 4-slot option. Single battery charger. Even faster if you don’t use all four slots, there’s a fast-charge option that takes your battery’s capacity to up to 75%.

SRAM Force AXS groupset weight

The entire groupset weighs about 2.7kg on our scale.Felix Smith/Our Media

Here are the weights for each component and the complete groupset, based on a standard-spaced double chainset: >, > cassette and pair > > rotor.

Rear Derailleur (including battery): 328g Front Derailleur (including battery): 182g Crankset: 746g Shifters (pair): 468g Cassette: 273g Chain: 241g Brake Rotors (pair): 320g Total: 2.7kg SRAM Force AXS Groupset Pricing information for

With so many potential configurations, there is a wide price range. For a road bike with a double chainset and no power meter, here are the component prices and total cost of the new Force AXS groupset:

The total price of the groupset components is estimated at $1,728 in the UK, $2,176 in the US and $1,952 in Europe. This matches the suggested retail price of the Shimano 105 Di2 12 speed and is significantly below the price of the Shimano Ultegra R8170 12 speed.

Add the power meter and the total parts price is 2,205 / $2,701 / 2,478.

SRAM quotes double chainring groupset prices at 1,751 / $2,115 / 1,980 for the complete groupset without a power meter and 2,228 / $2,640 / 2,515 with a power meter.

