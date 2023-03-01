How can China strengthen its science, technology and innovation capabilities?





Editor’s note: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concluded with a blueprint for China’s future development over the next five years and beyond. CGTN publishes “How China Works Charting the Future”. This special series delves into the key reports adopted at the conference to see how China can meet its goals and missions on its new journey in the new era.

National strategic competence in science and technology is the focus of international competition among science and technology powers.

– Chinese President Xi Jinping

We should improve our country’s scientific and technological strategic capabilities and improve the efficiency of the entire national innovation system. National strategic competence in science and technology is the focus of international competition among science and technology powers. As an important component, quality research universities and major science and technology enterprises must undertake the mission of enhancing China’s science and technology independence and strength.

Quality research universities need to better integrate their efforts to develop science and technology as their primary productive force, develop talent as their primary resource, and enhance innovation as their primary driver of development. I have. We should take advantage of the strengths of basic research and interdisciplinary fusion, become the main force of basic research, and become an important force that produces major breakthroughs in science and technology. They should better align the development of research universities with national strategic goals and challenges, and make greater efforts in research in basic and frontier fields and seeking breakthroughs in key technologies. They should build a system of discipline, scholarship, and discourse with distinctive Chinese characteristics, style, and spirit, and contribute to the cultivation of better talent.

Science and technology-leading companies need to leverage their strengths in market orientation, integrated innovation, and organizational resources. They should pave the way for science and technology to boost the development of businesses, industries and economies. They must be the initiators of gathering and integrating innovation resources to form an innovation platform characterized by intensive cross-sectoral cooperation. They should engage in research and development of key general industrial technologies, application and commercialization of scientific and technological advances, and resource sharing services. It is necessary to comprehensively allocate projects, facilities, personnel and funds to key areas, improve the basic capacity of our country’s industries, and modernize the industrial chain.

Local governments should develop well-crafted plans for science and technology innovation based on their strengths and industry needs. They support qualified regions to build comprehensive national science centers or regional centers of science, technology and innovation, and promote these centers for scientific innovation in frontier fields, technological innovation in emerging industries, and science and technology in other sectors. We need to help transform it into a global hub of innovation.

(Source: Xi Jinping’s speech at a meeting summarizing the members of the National Congress of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the Chinese Association of Science and Technology, held in Beijing on May 28, 2021.)

